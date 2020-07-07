squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Any version of “America: Love it or leave it” is getting old. When you believe in something (whether your country, marriage, church, whatever) yet you know it could be better you stay and work to make it be the best it can be. Recognizing the weaknesses and calling for needed changes in America doesn’t mean we don’t love our country ... it means we do.
Bravo: Elimination of derogatory, demeaning, inflammatory terms and language, whether on buildings, syrup bottles, public language, or the booming rap’s GD, MF, etc., which offends families and children at most every stop light and parking lot. I’m all in ... you first.
Protesters lives will not improve no matter how many statues/monuments are vandalized, how many buildings or businesses are looted and burned. There is only one way to improve your quality of life: education and a high-paying job. An extremely high-paying job. This will never be accomplished through lawlessness. Months after the looted goodies are gone their lives will remain exactly as before.
Targeted vandalism and destruction of private and government property should be treated as an attack and dealt with accordingly. It’s time to quit trying to please these people and treat them like the troublemakers they are. If they start it, we end it.
Trump and his fake Christians are OK with spreading the virus. Definitely pro life.
Trump has finally figured out a way to get Mexico pay for the wall ... to keep Americans out.
Trump has re-established our manufacturing base after it was destroyed nearly 40 years ago by liberals like you. “Now Hiring” signs everywhere you look for the first time in decades. You should change your handle to “Tasked Man” because you obviously cannot think your way out of a wet paper sack.
Atlanta’s incompetent mayor has been sitting back watching her city being burned and taken over by armed mobs. Thanks to Governor Kemp, the national guard has been called in to clean up her mess.
Again, Carlton, I agree with every word you said in your article. I too wonder whatever happened to common sense.
Run, Kanye, run.
Trump’s July 4th speech seemed so opposed to American values that I was cringing. On July 4th, in Washington, D.C., he shamelessly tried to divide Americans and to mischaracterize legitimate protest. Trump accuses others of being anarchists when he cares nothing for the laws or values of our democracy.
Still amazing that drivers in Lee and Dougherty counties won’t turn their lights when it’s raining. How stupid. Turn on your headlights when it’s raining so other drivers can see you. When are the police going to enforce headlight traffic laws?
As I read through the Squawkbox everyday, I find it amazing at the number of squawkers that know so much about Trump who never leave their Albany home.
The postal service in Albany stinks to high heaven. One day I get the mail at 1 p.m., and the next day it is 5 p.m. Go figure. I hope one day soon we will see the service turned over to a private organization. The advantage of that is no more taxpayer support. Another is no union.
