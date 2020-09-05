squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Thank you, Herald, for publishing the pictures of the three self-centered, inconsiderate, irresponsible bozos who refuse to wear masks on the front of Friday’s paper. Now I know who to stay away from around town. Please publish more.
I sure hope Langstaff, Young and Howard comply with the mask ordinance. We will be watching and filming.
“White Privilege” card for sale. It has not done one thing for me: no welfare checks, no free college, no free food, nor any free housing. The race card seems more useful and widely accepted. Contact me on my non-free phone.
No need to be in a hurry to set up a traffic-monitoring system for school zones in Dougherty County because the public school children are not allowed to go to their schools. DCSS — please do the right thing and let parents choose either in-person learning or virtual for their children.
Here at Lee County High Football Stadium Friday night. Very few people here worried about stopping the coronavirus. Including spectators, security, players, coaches, cheerleaders or referees. No masks.
When you go out in Albany, two things are required: A mask and a pistol.
Trump is qualified to be president because he was born in the U.S. Thought of another qualification he meets ... he plays golf. Hope he doesn’t choke on a 3-foot putt like that policeman in Kenosha.
“Corruption is the abuse of entrusted power for private gain. It hurts everyone whose life, livelihood or happiness depends on the integrity of people in a position of authority.” — Transparency International
I sure did enjoy reading the letter to the editor by Daniel Del Vecchio about nations that lose moral fiber are doomed to fail.
Thank you, commissioners Fuller, Fletcher and Warbington for standing up for the citizens of Albany. How some of these racists tried to turn wearing masks and practicing social distancing into a race issue, I’ll never know. But in Albany, that’s the way we roll.
It’s amazing that these shooting are happening at 2 and 3 a.m. The shooting at ASU happened at almost 3 a.m. with several hundred gathered in a parking lot. In Tuesday’s killing, several men, including the one killed, were playing cards on back of a pickup truck at about 2 a.m. One of the players was 16 years old. Does this young man have a parent? Does anyone try to protect and guide these young people?
No Mask Needed: Mayor Bo and our commissioners are power hungry and want to control us by making mask use mandatory. Time to drain the swamp in Albany.
It’s tough to hear all the hateful, dishonest and deceitful things the Democrats call Trump every day. It was the Russians, illegal immigrants, impeachment, violent protesters, defunding the police and more. Trump is blamed for everything. And now Biden said he could beat Trump from his basement?
A daily email won’t keep me safe from COVID-19.
Since we are to wear masks everywhere we go and shop, instead of shopping local, I will do my shopping online. You don’t need a mask for that.
Our country will become a better place when we realize there are two kinds of people, good people and bad people.
