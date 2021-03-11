squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Does anyone really believe Georgia’s two new senators have any idea how much money $1.9 trillion is that they voted to spend of taxpayers’ money? I assure you neither of them could write that amount down on a piece of paper. Too many zeroes.
All of this talk and letters about Mike Sistrunk, for the good and the bad — but not one word from his previous partner, Christi Dockery? One has to wonder why she has been silent. Is no one going to mention that she has taken on the full county manager role? What are her views of how he has been treated? Restrictions on comments by the bow-tied lawyer?
When entering a highway, it is called an acceleration lane because you are supposed to be up to highway speed before you merge onto the highway. Want to guess why that exit has a deceleration lane? Quit endangering yourself and others.
The oil companies are holding up the supply of gas to raise prices. Inflation will follow because all goods and services are effected by gas. We will feel the effects of Trump’s deregulation. Thanks, Republicans.
I liked your reminiscing, Carlton, but I loved the tribute to Wash Lee by Jack C. Cowart. It touched my heart and brought tears to my eyes.
Regarding the question of deciding whether Georgia should stay on standard or daylight saving time, I think I have come up with a novel and earthshaking idea: We could just let the people of Georgia vote on it.
If the General Assembly wants Georgia voters to have more confidence in our elections, they should pass a resolution demanding that Donald Trump stop lying about them.
No doubt, YT, about DOCO being blue. It has always been blue, but take a look at voting maps from 10 years ago compared to today. Yes, DOCO is a blue speck on that map. But were it not for four enormously blue counties in metro Atlanta there would be no such thing as a Democratic Party in Georgia. May want to take your Michigan facts back to Michigan. Down hear we call your “facts” baloney or “bovine scatology.”
You shouldn’t have to be a president to realize there is a crisis at the border. However, if you are a Democrat, you would only call it what you were told to call it. Biden’s immigration policy sucks, and the border crisis will let him know it is not fake news. Wake up, Mr. Biden.
Squawker: Trump can’t run for re-election. He will go to jail just like Spiro T. Agnew did. (Please google Spiro T. Agnew before replying.)
Some years ago I lost my mom to Alzheimer’s after a three-year-long sorrow-filled battle. I did not vote for Joe Biden, but after seeing the clip of him in the hardware store, I relived some of that pain. He was totally lost. I take no pleasure in saying that all of the signs are there. Shame on you Democrats; you knew all along.
The DHS is asking for volunteers at the border to help with the illegals. I have a suggestion: Why don’t Biden and Pelosi go down and help out? After all, they created the problem.
Under Biden-Harris, the globalist plan for America and the world is moving forward. These problems aren’t being solved, they’re being accelerated, intentionally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.