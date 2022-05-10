squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Great job with the school zone cameras. It wouldn’t hurt my feelings if they were placed all over Albany, not just in school zones. Obey the laws, and you have no worries.
Rev. Warnock may have been raised in public housing on taxpayer’s welfare, but he didn’t stay, he got out and I am all right with that.
Tara Fletcher says abortion stops “unwanted pregnancies.” Unless you’ve been raped or had spontaneous conception, that’s like saying you didn’t want gas in your car after sticking the fuel pump inside. Tara, there are ways to prevent unwanted pregnancies, abstinence and birth control pills are two. Did Mama not have a “birds and bees” talk with you?
Raphael Warnock grew up in a 12-child welfare household. He’s been honing his con artist skills for years, exhorting poor old men and women to hand over their very meager savings as a “sanctified tithe.” Has he ever worked for a living?
Trumpsters, I’m still waiting on examples of left indoctrination and lies and crimes by Biden. Crickets.
You people who talk about how this country favors outlawing abortion: You might, but the overwhelming majority of Americans are in favor of abortion. There just needs to be added language that outlaws late-term abortion.
Is it that people are that ignorant or do they not know how to read? Ms. Fletcher’s column said nothing of condoning abortion or opposing it. It simply pointed out that there are going to be a lot of unwanted children that taxpayers are going to have to take care of once abortion is outlawed. Learn to read.
Both Whispering Pines and Westover are busy streets, and there is no reason for there to be a 25 mph speed limit in front of these schools except for a short period in the morning and afternoon when students are entering or leaving the school.
What’s the big deal? If our treasury is getting low, just print more money.
That clown running for lieutenant governor who said all babies should be carried to term, even if the woman was raped or her life is in danger because “the children shouldn’t pay for the sins of the father” ... You’re an idiot. You discount the women who must carry the babies. I guess women are just vessels put here to suit your needs. What a creep.
Fletcher, looks like you riled up one of these “Delta is ready when you are” goobers who talk big but never act. They all say, “I’ll be glad to contribute to your ticket out of town,” but all they do is talk. (Those folks in Tifton, though, they obviously meant business. Don’t mess with Munson.)
Biden’s lying. The deficit is down, but not because of anything Biden has done. And any deficit translates directly into a debt that will have to be paid by the taxpayer. But you can’t expect a fake like YT to be able to even begin to understand real economics.
Boy, I sure do miss disco dancing and music.
Chuck Schumer says that Republican men have declared war on women because of abortion. Funny thing is, women are the leading activists for pro life. Another example of Democrats being untruthful and out of touch with reality.
