squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I dislike having to correct people but the new COVID bill is the same items as last year’s Republican bills. There is more than 9% of the bill related to COVID. Way way more 9%. Plus 75 % of Americans wanted the bill. So get your facts straight.
I agree with you 100 percent, squawker. Most of my friends are staunch Democrats and as racist as they come, even though they claim not to be when asked. The ugly truth and fact is that racism isn’t the reason my Democratic friends think the world owes them, it’s their politics.
I’m mainly writing to point out a serious hypocrisy in regard to many “Christians” in our area. Littering is a slap in the face to God who entrusted humans with this amazing and beautiful natural world. My question to these people is, “If you truly love God, how can you show such a great disregard for His creation?”
I just started wondering: Did anyone ever take his gun out of Charlton Heston’s hand?
Thank you for re-running the article on the Lee County government. I was intrigued, and, just as I suspected, it involved some highly questionable action by some highly questionable folks. Please keep us informed ... especially about the recall petition.
Billy Mathis gives lawyers a bad reputation.
Yep, you actually are some kind of stupid to think ‘voting blue’ caused gas prices to rise. Ask the ‘voting red’ that control oil and gas production why you pay them 50-plus cents more per gallon. Ask ‘red’ and wait for the stupid answers suckers accept.
No need to censor Dr. Suess, it would be better to censor Ask Amy in Sunday’s paper.
To quote Paul Harvey, where’s “the rest of the story?”
Have litter dump? Great. KADB and Code will write a front-page article about their concern with a Groundhog Day-posed pic of high-heeled bank VP with a glad bag on Slappey Avenue. Sure glad they are not in charge of the AFD.
NBC’s Lester Holt states that obese people are 10 times more likely to die from COVID-19. Instead of giving the logical solution of losing weight, Lester tells everyone to get vaccinated. That is what is wrong with America, local and national media teaching you to depend on the government to heal yourself instead of taking personal responsibility.
It’s not true that, “Biden ... outlawed Dr. Seuss.” The HuffPost reported that Dr. Seuss Enterprises pulled six books with outdated and racist imagery. RINOs love to distract with buzz phrases like “cancel culture.” It’s easier than focusing on economic relief for Americans. Or the Jan. 6 assault on democracy by Trump terrorists.
Illegal immigrants are risking their lives to sneak into this country to “win” amnesty via the “January 1 condition” provided by President Biden. The wrecked SUV with 25 people stacked inside is an example. Thirteen people died in the crash.
Liberal Democrats call math, English and other subjects racist because they don’t think African Americans are smart enough to keep up, which in turn makes liberal Democrats racists.
I, too, think the way I did when I was in high school, and that was a long time ago. I believe people get “old” because they just give up.
