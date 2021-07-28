squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I don’t like Trump; 1/6 was criminally punishable. The 1/6 inquiry, however, with its political posturing, leading and baited questions, witnessed testimony clearly reconstructed under after-the-event influences, is a staged theatrical performance of nauseating BS.
No immigrant took your job. You were laid off by a capitalist who wanted cheap labor and took advantage of that immigrant to increase his profits, and nothing makes him happier than to hear you blame the immigrant and not him. That Masked Man
This investigation of Jan. 6 doesn’t prove why or what started the event. Just indicated things that happened. Still no conclusions. Just put the contributors in jail. Stop the inferences and put the contributors in jail.
A security lady at JC Penney was trying to stop shoplifters from leaving the store with stolen merchandise. One of the thugs pepper-sprayed her and struck her on the head. The lady is dead and the coroner has declared that the attack had nothing to do with her death? Trying to protect someone? The three should be charged with murder.
The Alabama governor is right; it’s time to blame the unvaccinated SMRs for the spread of the delta variant.
Georgia doesn’t already have enough unhinged politicians (chief among them Marjorie Taylor Greene) that Herschel Walker supposedly wants to enter the fray? And because Trump said he should. Walker is an ex-UGA/pro football player. What, besides a different kind of crazy, would he bring to the U.S. Senate?
If you like paying $1.00 a gallon more for gas and 10% more for food, send Joe Biden a thank you card.
Herald honchos seem to be taking shots at the no-vaxxers. Good. I’m vaccinated — wasn’t exactly thrilled about it at first — but now I’m really glad I am. All your excuses are lame. Just get the shot and let’s move on with our lives without this virus hanging over our head.
Herschel was a great football player. But he must have taken too many blows to the head if he thinks Daddy Trump is going to get him elected to the U.S. Senate. (If that does happen, go ahead and turn out the lights in Georgia ... the party will be over.)
The lottery keeps skewing the odds more in their favor and, like fools, people buy more tickets for the big jackpots generated by this practice.
Surprised to see Freddie Powell Sims on Herald front page with the Feeding the Valley bunch. This is the same nonprofit that she helped close a couple of years ago here in Albany. They just changed their name and came back as Feeding the Valley. This is the same nonprofit whose CEO’s salary was $1.1 million in 2019. Nonprofits out of control.
On his worst day, Rodney Dangerfield got more respect than Joe Biden on his best. The man is an absolute joke to the entire world.
Shifting the tax burden from churches to all taxpayers by their non-tax status is definitely government supporting religion. Allowing you to write off your contributions to your church is also the government supporting religion as that money has to be made up for by other taxpayers.
