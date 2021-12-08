squawkbox@albanyherald.com
America is a country which produces citizens who will cross the ocean to fight for democracy but won’t cross the street to vote.
Looming disaster for Georgia: Two extremes but just alike. Quintessential partisan politicians, Purdue and Abrams, neither having done anything productive, promoting and enriching themselves by creating and following the winds of polarizing political extremism.
I won’t call Will Thault a great columnist, because such an individual is one who stirs up passions. But I will say that his writing certainly shines a soft light on some of the issues that plague our country. It’s as if he doesn’t want to “hurt anyone’s feelings.” It’s OK, Mr. Thault, we know there are great columns in there waiting to get out. Just let it fly. We’re with you.
Albany was so fortunate to have Ken Stock and his wonderful talented family here. Why would they leave, really?
Perdue, Trump is a has-been with no integrity. Kemp is my man and stands up for doing the right thing, even when it is difficult.
Good grief YT, can’t you play well with others at all? The Republican sounds like a truthful and very serious fellow squawker. I agree with him a 100%. And you might consider that we do not scare easily and are known to run toward the sound of battle, not away from it like liberals. The Patriot
December 7th edition of the Herald. Pearl Harbor Day. 80th anniversary. No mention on page 1. Or page 2, 3, 4, etc. It is no longer “a date which will live in infamy.”
Owner of Eggs Up Grill in Albany: You chose to give life-saving equipment to Lee County schools. As I am sure you also care about the lives of the children in Dougherty County, when will we hear about your donation to them? Until we do, I will suspend my patronage of your restaurant. Move to Lee County with the clear message you are sending about who you support. You had enough to share.
I dunno, playing in a football bowl game named after Tony the Tiger just doesn’t seem that G-R-E-A-T to me. But then with 43 bowls, names do get a little wanky. Jimmy Kimmel? Wasabi?
I guess we need an adult to control the children on the playground.
So a traffic study was done which indicated there was very little speeding going on in the Southgate subdivision, but the DOCO Commission decided to ignore the study and spend the money anyway? Sounds about par for the course. Good leadership, DOCO Commission.
Like I said, Yours Truly, any playground any time. The Republican
I am very tired of seeing grown men and women literally beg the ignorant to get vaccinated. I suggest that we give those not vaccinated until New Years to get the vaccine. After that, no access to hospitals if diagnosed with COVID-19. Fair is fair.
So a common criminal was stealing and is detained for the police by an employee at a Dollar General. Now this criminal and one of those suing lawyers want to sue Dollar General. If America does not wake up to this kind of foolishness and the poor excuse for humans like the lawyers that took this case, we will continue to go downhill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.