It doesn’t matter if you love, like, don’t like or dismiss B.J. Fletcher, she stands up for small businesses in Albany. And small businesses right now are in trouble.
Thank you Albany protesters for being peaceful. We love you.
Coroner Fowler, you just don’t get it. Your God does not exist, but even if he did, it is against our Constitution to praise him and ask us to do the same during governmental proceedings. We are not a theocracy.
We said black lives matter; we never said only black lives matter. We know all lives matter, but black lives are the ones in danger.
Squawker, the “Thought Police” will always be offended by the truth and those willing to speak it without reservation. All lives matter today, yesterday, last week and on June 6,1944. Ask any veteran what all those American guys storming Normandy beaches were thinking that day. All our lives matter, now and forever.
The looters arrested in NYC were released to return to looting because of the city’s bail reform policy.
How can a clerk in the Calhoun County Board of Commissioners office afford a large horse ranch? I think the commissioners’ books should be examined by an outside auditor.
Blue state Democratic leaders completely ignored the coronavirus issue when it came to the men and women protesters based on their First Amendment right to assemble. However, when the same blue state Democratic leaders saw that people wanted to worship based on the same First Amendment, they were willing to punish them with fines. As Orwell wrote in “Animal Farm,” “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”
Quit making excuses for these rioting, looting thugs.
There are fools, damned fools and then there are wealthy old ladies carrying a sign saying “white supremacy is the problem.”
After hiding under the White House, Trump gases peaceful American citizens with military force to show he has the courage to walk out of a bunker. What a pathetic loser.
When Donald Trump held up the Bible, he was unashamedly letting the Devil and the world know which side he is on.
Instead of condemning police forces, we should be thanking them. Without them, crime and violence would be out of control. Yeah, there are bad policemen, but they are human, and there are far more good policemen than bad policemen.
Don’t spend your money in any business that requires you to wear a face mask or requires you to stand 6 feet from another. We have a Constitution. Read it.
When lots of looters start dying of COVID-19, what good will that 60-inch flat screen, those high-priced sneakers or the case of whiskey do them in the cemetery?
There is only one true race in this world and that is the human race.
Not a single Squawker in Thursday’s paper complaining about Trump’s “photo op” (which was uncalled for) mentioned that the church had been set on fire the night before and the demonstration line was supposed to be moved back a block the next morning to protect the church.
Now Drew Brees is being ostracized for simply stating his opinion. The “Black Lives Matter” mantra has reached another low.
