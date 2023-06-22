squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Ask the source, not APD: What right, privilege or presumption do you, the matted black low-slung, loud muffler Honda Civic, daily aggressively drive Gillionville, do 50-plus mph on Whisperwood, run every stop sign, disregard the law and disrespect and endanger everyone else? Answer this and speed cameras become a moot issue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags