As an independent, I continue to find it comical that folks take sides of Democrats and Republicans. None of these old politicians truly cares about anything but getting your vote, pocketing cash from interest groups, and corrupting the new politicians who care. Do your own research and vote on policies, not political affiliations.
You are absolutely correct squawker; what you described happening earlier in Venezuela sounds just like the Jan. 6 insurrection
Please, please, and pretty please get rid of Michael Reagan's columns. He talks out both sides of his mouth and is a front-running bore.
Using Fox News as a source is using a very low bar of credibility .
That didn't take long. Apparently I offended a Republican squawker. Bullet points for a meeting are different from getting "all your information on cue cards." The right-wing propaganda rags would have you believe so, but they're the publications that won't acknowledge the fact that Trump lost the election. How empty your life must be. The Equality Man
The Democrats are angry. I haven't seen them this angry since yesterday.
If you liberals would like to go back to your respective, native blue States because of Roe being overturned, godspeed.
The squawkers have once again shown how close they are to today's educational system issues. They have Googled the definitions of bigotry and racism and provided them for us. They have memorized the definitions and concepts. However, they have shown their inability to assimilate and practice the concepts to avoid the very behavior the words describe.
If parents of twins won’t keep them from bullying other kids, parents will be held accountable. We know who the Nightmare Twins are, and you will be held accountable.
Yours Truly and Equality Man need to remember to put up their Biden/Harris signs in their front yards to show the illegal, unvaccinated rejects pouring across our border where they can sleep, eat and shower for a couple of months. Don’t be ashamed of putting up the signs. Show the world what you are.
Everyone has the right to be stupid, but Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi and Yours Truly abuse the privilege.
Time for the police to step up. When seniors are afraid to open their windows to cool off, it is time the neighborhoods are saturated with a "broken windows policing campaign." Take back out communities for the honest citizens.
Squawker, people in Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee favor superior firepower and super horsepower just like the peeps in Wyoming and Louisiana you're talking about. It's just the American way. But sure, a 30.06 is plenty for varmints. The Patriot
Another SMR squawk, another racist lie. Making Sense in the USA falsely claimed that the 31 racists arrested in Idaho received greater punishment than those who protested in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. Those in Idaho haven't been sentenced yet. I see you also didn't mention the Trump-led insurrection in your comparison. Signed, Yours Truly
Those keyboard warriors should validate their sources. Remember, garbage in, garbage out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.