The nonprofit Feeding America -- Feeding the Valley in this area -- are begging for more donations. Here is an idea: Let the 10 top executives of that organization donate 10% of their yearly salary. That would raise an additional $800,000 to a million dollars.
Victor Edwards should shut up about Mike McCoy. Were it not for Mr. McCoy, Edwards would not have won his petty criminal vs. petty criminal showdown with John Hayes. McCoy doesn't deserve this disrespect from people like Edwards, Gaines and Johnson, all of whom deserve no respect at all.
Trump has signed on as a Democrat strategist.
What was up with the four separate mail deliveries on Sunday? No packages, only junk mail, including an appointment reminder card from October.
You can vote your way into communism but eventually your grandkids will have to shoot their way out.
Sinema has learned the classic Trump move. When you are losing your power, do something that most would view as unconscionable. This was expected from someone who says she shares the values of Moscow Mitch. Why go half-way? You aren't fooling the voters of Arizona, as you will find out in 2024.
Pat-Riot and others of the Kool-Aid crowd, what do you have to say about Trump’s call to suspend the Constitution of the United States? Your silence is more telling than any of your Q'anon statements.
Thanks to all the forward thinkers of Georgia for re-electing our U.S. Senator, Rev. Raphael Warnock, to the seat he earned. He is truly the man for this job.
Child's prayer: Dear God, Please send clothes for the poor ladies on Grandpa's computer. Amen
Prosecute all politicians who violate their oath of office. A good step in regaining control of our government.
The one Thanksgiving I remember: I was not yet driving age. My mother was 70 miles away in a hospital with a serious illness. My father worked a very technical, dangerous job for around $3 an hour. He also took care of things at home. Thanksgiving dinner was Banquet turkey pot pies. We were grateful.
What are they trying to force soccer down our throats?
Will the IRS show us average citizens any transactions politicians make over $600? Or are the politicians exempt from this also?
When will Republicans learn that Trump is the "Kiss of Death?"
Our “good” mail service did it again today. I was suppose to get a package in the mail today. Didn’t happen, just hope it didn’t get delivered to someone else. In the case of the post master and her carriers, it is the blind leading the blind.
Fletcher, thanks for proving what I've always thought: Your liberal views are so out of touch because you just don't get out enough. Take a look around at the crime, political corruption and the decline of civilization, and you'll learn that the world is crumbling around you. Wake up.
