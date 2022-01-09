squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Aaron Rogers may not be “the biggest jerk in the NFL,” but he certainly is in the Top 3. Top prize goes to Antonio Brown. Then there’s Urban Meyer. If the search is expanded to other pro sports, Novak Djokovic takes top billing. And, of course, Kyrie Irving is on the list. Who in 2022 still thinks the Earth is flat?
What a well-written and moving tribute to Judy Bowles in Sunday’s Herald. I agree with all the commissioners: You’ll never find a harder-working individual, especially on a government payroll.
Re a Jan. 7 squawk: I should be thanking the Democrats and Biden for the 5.9% raise in my social security? That amounts to $27 more a month. Then subtract the increase of my Medicare bill to $170.10 a month, and the rapid inflation rise of my food, etc. Now I’m now making less than I did last year. As George Orwell said in “1984,” “Less is more.”
Nice article on Judy Bowles. She definitely has served the community well, and is no doubt one of the lowest-paid public servants on the bloated city payroll. Good luck in retirement.
Passionately stated by Beeg: As a Christian, “I serve a monarch, not a republic.” As great as America is, I am not a Republican or Democrat, a Trumper or Bidener, to be coerced and legislated to, regard all people in equity, to obedience to law, to esteem truth. I am reminded: I am called and purposed to that and more by a greater authority.
There are already cracks in the GOP. Soon the defeated former president will be forgotten in history.
From the most recent USPS delivery incident, to the FedEx package dumping situation, to the Chip and Joanna Gaines debacle concerning homeowner dissatisfaction, it seems that the “vetting” of possible employees is not an exact science. Local, state and federal agencies aren’t exempt from issues, either.
It amuses me every time I see an SMR call President Biden a liar when they support the treasonous liar Trump. It finally hit me: SMRs only communicate with each other. They know if they attempt to spread their lies and propaganda in public they would be embarrassed. Tell them that the Squawkbox is no longer theirs alone. Signed, Yours Truly
Doerun is about the last place in the world that I’d say is rocking. But this new retailer actually looks pretty cool.
To the Trumpster who listened to Biden’s speech and couldn’t believe all the lies he heard: Please quote one line from the speech that was a lie. Waiting.
Should the United States government allow our athletes to compete in the Beijing Olympics while the Chinese continue operating concentration camps in their country? The Chinese are actively committing genocide against minorities, according to the State Department. They absolutely don’t deserve to have us there. The Patriot
Trump’s favorite rear-end kisser is attempting to divide the state GOP. He’s using all that money he got from selling stocks of companies impacted by COVID (before the virus actually got here, thanks to advance knowledge ... something called insider trading) to spread his deceit and lies. Don’t buy them.
