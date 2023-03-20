squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I guess it is going to take an armed guard 24/7 at the mail drop box on Meredyth to keep the low-lifes from breaking in.
Very surprised some squawkers would wrongly claim that FDIC fees aren’t paid by me and you. Everyone older than 25 has learned that all banks, always pass on all their expenses to the customers through transaction fees, set-up fees, late fees, monthly maintenance fees, etc. Standard operating procedure.
I’d bet The Albany Herald would not run a letter to the editor complaining about Bob Langstaff or Chad Warbington.
I continue to hear and see the ranting and raving of extreme ideas that represent the Republican base, said to be 35% of the party. At the same time, the remainder of the party follows along but says they do not believe in those extreme ideas. Why would 65% of you follow the extreme ideas of 35% of the party?
Pastor or no pastor, the letter-writer told the truth.
The left is committing political interference by wanting to arrest Donald Trump for no reason. The Manhattan DA lets dangerous violent criminals walk free, but targets and plans to arrest Trump for no legitimate reason other than political motivation.
I don’t care if you’re Republican, Democrat, Independent or any other affiliation, if you’re not appalled by the actions of Donald Trump, you are not a true American, nor are you a true Christian.
In Pearly’s the other day, I heard someone at another table say “SMR.” That brought me so much joy, almost as much as when an SMR comes at me and has the nerve to call me racist. Their anger provides me fuel; their hatred brings me satisfaction. Keep trying SMRs. That way I know I’m on your minds. Signed, Yours Truly
To the squawker saying that because I comment about Heard’s actions, I must love Trump and am therefore a hypocrite: No, it’s you who is the hypocrite. You base your comment on race. In fact, I abhor Trump. But because Heard is black, you assume I must love Trump to comment about him, even when Heard acted just as horribly. You are absurd.
I wish I could do Trump’s eulogy; the devil wouldn’t even have him after I spilled the beans.
The number of people that get caught by those school zone cameras speaks volumes as to the intelligence of those drivers.
It’s no surprise that SMRs can’t accept the truth about the Civil War, seeing how their side lost. They call it the War of Northern Aggression because they don’t want to admit it was a war to stop Confederate oppression. The crime wasn’t committed by Sherman, it was racist Confederates who fought to keep an entire race of people enslaved. The Equality Man
Our poor flowers and plants don’t know what to do. They get weeks of springlike weather and so they bloom. Now along comes this cold snap, and their schedule is thrown off. I guess it’s not nice to fool Mother Nature.
Why do Democrats insist on discriminating against religious Americans, their beliefs and their constitutional rights? Because it suits their radical left-wing agenda. It’s anti-American behavior, plain and simple. The Patriot
