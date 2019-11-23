Wow, all these threats back and forth in the Squawkbox! Must be some really, really tough guys out there to send out these scary threats ... anonymously ... in a newspaper feature! I know I'm impressed!
I swear, Republican squawkers, at least bring out your “A” team. I’ve already explained to you what Congress is, but you still don’t seem to get it. You lie and claim that we can’t name any of the bills Moscow Mitch has sat on. Here are a couple: HR 1, the For the People Act; HR 5, the Equality Act; and HR 6, the American Dream and Promise Act.
You must lie about Trump because there is no honesty nor dignity within him
If you think capitalism is the problem, there are 195 other countries where you can get a whole lot less of it.
They really have to take off "The Price Is Right" for this stupid impeachment crap? A man's got to know his limitations.
You claim we can’t give an example of Trump lies. Outside of Stormy Daniels, here is Trump's biggest lie: “I Donald J. Trump promise to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
The Herald brought back the Parade magazine. Why won't they bring back Doonesbury on the editorial page? Is it because ring-wingers are afraid of satire?
Liberalism works If a baby can make it out of the birth canal and, more importantly, out of the delivery room. Then it’s cradle-to-grave socialist care and no capital punishment. But that delivery room obstacle can be a problem.
It's not the Republicans afraid of Trump, it's the Democrats. Mainly because they fear that he's going to get re-elected next year. Oh yeah, and that's a given.
Yeah, Squawker, you have to start somewhere, but Albany ranked seventh-worst city to live in, high crime and high poverty, weak housing market. Albany is far from being prosperous.
One squawker wanted to bring up the name Karl Marx and then accuse Democrats of being communist. Truly ironic when you consider that Trumpinocchio, the leader of their cult, bows down to Putin at every opportunity. But then I remembered the psychological term called projecting, where they accuse you of doing something they are actually doing.
Donald E. Cole should read the facts that led to the impeachment inquiry instead of continuing to blame the other side for making an inquiry.
The damned media is picking on our president, and that's just not right. Thanks, Obama.
The city of Albany is so petty. ... Some competitor complained about Pretoria Field's little radio studio, and now they have to be all bad-a--. I guess the other stations are really scared.
Do all these kids really disconnect from their cellphones to go to all these ludicrous superhero movies? That's all anyone's making anymore. If you've seen one of them, you've seen them all.
Hey, Marietta, I still see a lot of your signs up around town. You're good at taking down other folks' signs, but not your own?
Will Geer has a lot of nerve talking about criminals in Albany when he was all over the John's Creek Gazette for a serious domestic dispute that turned violent a little while back. Hypocrisy, thy name is Geer.