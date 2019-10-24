squawkbox @albanyherald.com
I agree with the squawker that every town has good and bad sides. That’s because in every town there are good people who try to do good and not-so-good people doing nothing to help even themselves. That happens everywhere. Albany is a good place. Let’s keep working for that.
It was disappointing to see signs being removed from people’s yards by the current Ward IV Commissioner. But it is also disappointing that his challenger placed in a sign in my neighbor’s yard without the homeowner’s knowledge or approval.
I guess Roger Marietta picked up a little something extra while he was out picking up trash.
The reason the golf pro tells you to keep your head down is so you can’t see him laughing.
Captain Kangaroo Schiff continues to hold his kangaroo court that he claims are impeachment hearings. He insists on closed hearings so he can selectively leak whatever he wants. He knows there is nothing there, but fair proceedings would expose the waste of time of this whole charade.
Mitt the carpetbagger Romney has a despicable penchant for buying up companies, firing all the employees and selling the assets. He is a pure scumbag. So if Romney is a “Good Mormon,” then what is a bad Mormon?
Of all the experienced Republican candidates we had to choose from in 2016, Trump has turned out to be the EEO hire.
A squawker said that the tens of trillions of dollars the Democrats propose spending for “freebies” would exceed the income of all the rich people. It’s worse, more than the total income of everyone, not just the rich.
Democrats want open borders and they give them anything their hearts’ desire in order to get them to vote a Democratic ticket. All this is paid for by the people that work their little hineys off to pay those taxes that the IRS demands.
Forget about Facebook ... Russian trolls were spotted over in Poulan wearing oversized MAGA hats. Remember, if you see something, say something.
With the secret, unethical Democratic impeachment meetings, no statements or conclusions from these meetings can be trusted without conclusive evidence. The Democratic chairman has a proven trend of being dishonest.
Trump is a pathetic human being. He cannot not lie. If his lies hurt other people or even this country, so what. As long as his ego is stroked. This is our president?
The birther is the one who made America look weak. After all, he was the one who ignored ISIS, calling them a JV team, and allowed them to build up their army in the first place.
I keep seeing in the news about all the movies being filmed in Georgia. How could that be? Abrams didn’t win the election.
The Democrats can’t win and they know it. They have no choice but to take the low road by way of desperate, vicious attacks on President Trump, GOP leadership and GOP candidates for Congress. It’s what they do.
As farmers suffer from Trump’s tariff wars and lower- and middle-class working Georgians fight to pay their bills and get by, Sen. David Perdue smiles for photo ops, supports Trump’s outrageous conduct, and brags about how the Trump tax cuts worked so well for the rich.