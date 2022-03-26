squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Maintain your life’s course and allow for no deviation. That way, you reach your goals in the least time.
Saved Okefenokee but not so the Everglades ... going ... gone.
I applaud Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for having to sit through and endure that foolishness on display this week. What a testament to her fortitude. Our answer to this trifling disrespect is our vote. Thank you, Sen. Booker, for using your voice to put a period where there was a question mark.
If anyone wants to see a perfect example of the “appearance of impropriety” that judges are advised to avoid, take a look at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in cases involving the January insurrection, where he was the only justice voting to keep White House emails secret and protect conversations of his wife with the Trump White House.
It seems the most helpful people are those without any control except over themselves.
Mediacom CBS Cable 6, WWCW-TV, did their viewers a disservice by failing to notify them of the schedule change for “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” these last two weeks during the airing of the NCAA Basketball Tournament. That’s something like Channel 10 would mess up.
Democracy: Majority rule. Every $100,000 has a vote.
For those who see Cruz the QAnon hero as the best defender of their values, one would first ask you to examine your values. Rafael Edward “Ted” Cruz is an immigrant born in Canada. Obviously Republicans are not as concerned with allowing the “right” kinds of people into the country. Cruz became a naturalized citizen about 31 years after he came to the U.S.
It does seem a waste of the “good life” for the daily concern to be political shenanigans.
Squawker, you are right. There was another Nike base besides the one in Worth county. It was in Lee County. If you want to see what remains of it, you need only go to the Anchorage. The missile bunkers were located approximately a half-mile west.
Can’t make it now? That’s your fault. You could have been good and died young.
Biden says they told me not to take questions. They told me not to talk too long. If I say too much they will get mad at me. Could someone please tell me who they are and are they running the country and not him?
P.S. Squawker, I bet you were one the first people to complain when the paper went from seven days a week to six. But then you think the paper writes articles, stories, the news and then prints and puts itself together.
OK, squawker, if the Braves truly wanted to keep Freddie Freeman, they would have shown him the money. Now he’s a Dodger. I agree with Mike Piazza, who years ago called Chipper Jones by his given name, which is Larry. Why does a grown man still answer to such a childish name?
Seniors, you have lived long but learned what? Time for a reality check. Either give up the use of all services (Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid, etc.), stop electing so-called tax-cutting Republicans (only the rich get the benefit), or move to a location that doesn’t require tax payments. Before you leave, it’s really cold in Antarctica.
