Please get your facts straight before gossiping about or accusing someone of fraud. We indeed purchased a home on the river six weeks before selling our “mortgage-free” home on the creek and four months prior to selling my small business. Not only did I not obtain any COVID-relief funds, I never applied for any and therefore resent your insinuation/accusation. My wife and I have worked hard all our life for the lifestyle that we currently enjoy and make no apology for it. Since you obviously know who I am, please contact me so that we can discuss this matter further.
Teddy Roosevelt was the first president to coin the phrase “the White House,” when he wrote memos to his cabinet. Before him the building was known as the Executive Mansion.
I see where a mobile home company offers a double-wide for $90,000. Well, for that price I can almost buy a real house. Talk about a rip-off.
Hey Pat Riot, how’d that “huge” red wave turn out for you? In the words of Hoyt on the John Boy and Billy Big Show, “Not too good.”
Al Sharpton and Joe Scarborough say Stacey Abrams is the “Moses” of the Democratic party. Does that mean she will fall from the grace of God and never reach the “Promised Land?”
Isn’t it peculiar that the places where there are elongated vote count delays are in places where Republicans are trying to hold off Democratic advancement? Where is Trump’s big lie this time around? I guess it’s becoming obviously who is trying to fix elections.
Mail delivery person: Please close the door on my mailbox. It’s not hard to do. Yesterday the door was left open, and all my mail was soaked. Going out now to dry it out so if I have mail today, it won’t get wet. My neighbors’ was left open also.
Here’s an idea that will no doubt be ignored: The election is over (except for the runoff), and it’s time to move forward with the people we elected. Instead of making excuses (“we wuz cheated!”) a la Trump, move on, Republican or Democrat, and let’s start working together to make our country truly great.
Scott Ludwig? Earlier he wrote, “I hate baseball.” Where did the Herald find this guy?
Trump is the Democrats’ secret weapon. One of the all-time best-ever true political statements came from Ronald Regan: “Both politicians and diapers need to be changed often and for the same reason.”None of these commissioners deserves any kind of raise. It’s a part time job, you bunch of buffoons.
Florida had their votes counted in just a few hours, it takes Nevada and Arizona four or five days to get their votes counted. And they wonder why people don’t trust the elections.
Who was that Squawker who has been proclaiming that Donald Trump will be president again? I’m sure all of his faithful followers probably believe that, but the rest of the country has obviously left the orange one behind. All of you who continue to follow his words are the reason Republicans are losing races all over the country.
Damn, y’all get offended by just about everything. What’s next? I won’t be able to say Ho, Ho, Ho this Christmas because it offends your mama?
