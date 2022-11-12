squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Please get your facts straight before gossiping about or accusing someone of fraud. We indeed purchased a home on the river six weeks before selling our “mortgage-free” home on the creek and four months prior to selling my small business. Not only did I not obtain any COVID-relief funds, I never applied for any and therefore resent your insinuation/accusation. My wife and I have worked hard all our life for the lifestyle that we currently enjoy and make no apology for it. Since you obviously know who I am, please contact me so that we can discuss this matter further.

Tags

More Features