squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I don’t know who did the research for the current approval rating for President Biden. My research indicates 37%, not 41%. I think they didn’t want to report it worse than former President Trump.
Making sense in the USA: With the growing ineptness of many political candidates, voters are left to choose the lesser of incompetents or undesirables. To what extent does a voter have to dislike Warnock to vote for such as Herschel Walker?
I hate to tell you uninformed squawker, but California pays more in federal funds than it receives; look it up.
Democrats taking credit for a slight decrease in gas prices is as fraudulent as a baseball relief pitcher getting credit for a win in a game he blew the save in.
I have pictures of our true President Trump hanging on my walls. Those people with pictures of Kennedy, Obama and Clinton are losers. You’ll realize the greatness of the president when he returns to power.
Trump supporters might want to read Psalm 52: 1-7.
High gas prices, high food costs ... higher everything. And the county commission wants to increase property taxes in the county with the highest rate in Georgia? They should cut the headcount 20%, freeze salaries and suspend hiring. This is how successful businesses survive. But, of course, our commissioners have little or no business experience.
Squawker, Stacey Abrams is on video stating she supports defunding the police and reallocating resources. There is no twisting of words by Brian Kemp or anyone else for that matter. You are the one twisting words with false accusations.
After the midterms “the sins of the father shall be visited upon his sons.”
Shallow-minded squawker, professional golf, horse racing. BP, Pepsico, Ford Motor Co., Dow Jones, Formula One, The World Cup, Pro Tennis, Pro Cricket, etc. all do big business with the Kingdom. Has zero to do with 911. The Patriot
SMRs, if Trump is indicted in the blue state of Georgia in 2023, Republicans will wash their hands of him. Stay tuned.
Instead of Catholic schools, people should send their children to real Christian schools. That’s where they’ll learn the truth.
Laws are only as effective as the extent to which people fear the consequences of violating that law. Our overcrowded prisons speak to the deterrent of our judicial system.
All of those opinionated keyboard warriors are in over their heads.
Can y’all please keep Stacey Abrams off the front page of our newspaper since she is a hater of the state of Georgia and all of our police officers nationwide. Thank you.
Putin is intentionally killing women and children daily. Why is he not charged with war crimes?
I have been in education my entire career. As such I have worked for the county/state government. I have felt the envy from associates jealous of my paycheck and benefits. Someone said county employees should get a “real” job. Perhaps if you had the skills you could get a job as good as ours. Typical loser talk. The Equality Man
Would you believe people contribute thousands of dollars to a politician’s election chest and not expect anything in return?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.