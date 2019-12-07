Last time Rynders was up for re-election, about 22,000 votes were cast. This time, just a little over 6,700 folks voted, and the difference of 117 votes gave the seat away. Don't you people care who votes on how your tax money is spent, who votes on laws affecting your lives and who will supposedly represent your views in the state?
To the Kamala Harris squawker: You didn't have to point out that you are a Republican. You condescending attitude (that means having or showing a feeling of patronizing superiority) proves that. Glad you have insight as to why Senator Harris is suspending her campaign. Gives her more time to prepare for Trump's trial and to get ready for the inauguration of whichever Democrat wins next year.
Antifa is a terrorist group. Believe or not. They are not for the American way.
The Republicans have no defense for the president. All the hot-shot lawyers in Albany would not defend him.
A news video shows a 16-year-old immigrant dying in his Texas cell from the flu. Why did Trump refuse to let doctor volunteers give immigrants free flu shots when many have gotten sick? Trump doesn't care that flu can kill and even spread to Americans citizen. We must do something about this inhumane treatment of children and protect ourselves when the president will not.
Now that he is -- thankfully -- retiring, Johnny Isakson has suddenly become nonpartisan? Anybody buying that lie must have been asleep the last several years.
Alan Mauldin is doing a good job reporting for The Albany Herald. He has written on some interesting topics and does his job professionally. Good job, Alan.
Despite no evidence provided, much less proof, using personal opinions as their basis, the Democrats are still carrying on with this bogus impeachment.
Leapfrog has given Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital a clean-bill-of-health "A" grade. But the staircase from the lobby to the second floor banister handrails are grungy/filthy, and have been for months.
My entire life can be described in one sentence: It did not go as planned.
My neighbor asked me if a Democrat's brain is worth more since it has never been used. I told him I wasn't sure, there is no proof a Democrat even has a brain.
One of our greatest presidents, Abraham Lincoln, was a Republican.
It's time the Democratic party to fade into the sunlight and be heard of no more. They haven't done anything for three years except work on impeaching the president. If I were a Democrat or an Independent, I would either not vote or vote Republican. It's time the Democrats get something done other than looking for impeachment. Goodbye Democrats.
Don't blame a clown for acting like a clown, blame yourself for going to the circus.
Governor Kemp appointed a women to the U.S. Senate to replace Senator Isakson against Trump's wishes. Will Kemp be primaried by a right-wing Trump candidate? Will Roy Moore move to Georgia? Will the Governor run scared?
I couldn't believe my eyes when I looked on the front of The Herald and saw that Dave Williams was back writing about Georgia politics. What a great addition!