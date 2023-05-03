squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Congratulations Marvin Gibson. I have never forgotten working with you in the men’s clothing department at Sears. At 16 years old, I was lost, but you led me in the right direction. Here’s to a long and happy retirement, and thank you.
I see that Maschke is the architect for the new morgue. I hope he doesn’t make it look like Live Oak Elementary with slanted roofs and patchwork paint.
As long as there are folks who think, “Everybody should be carrying a gun to protect themselves,” we will continue to have senseless killings like the most recent in Texas. Your right to be armed doesn’t supersede others’ right to live without being killed by wannabe gangsters. This mentality is absolutely insane.
I’m with you, Fletcher. I don’t care what anyone else says ... I was, and will remain, a Jerry fan all the way. He put the trash in trash TV, but made it fun, too. There won’t be another like him.
Ready for today’s quiz? Bergdorf Goodman, pageant dressing rooms, airline seats, and Hollywood Access tapes have what in common? Come on, you know. And the hits just keep on coming.
Congratulations and well-done to the Deerfield-Windsor Knights for winning their state championship in track and field. Hard work and great sportsmanship paid off. The Patriot
While intentions are good, the sheriff’s summer camp is misguided. Our tax dollars are allocated to the police and sheriff for law enforcement, not child care or time spent on field trips. Youth programs are best handled by those organizations with the staff infrastructure and insurance already in place.
Yours Truly, you are literally “foaming-at-the-mouth angry” at the world aren’t you? What a shame. And the fact is the Koch brothers have not and would never support criminals over crime victims or law enforcement.
If I went around doing things that angered normal folks and stole their money. I guess I would want to make sure they didn’t have guns, too. Say, isn’t that what politicians are doing?
George Washington said, “If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led like sheep to the slaughter. Firearms stand second in importance to the Constitution.” The extreme left is working to ban both.
Kind of late in the game to do a story on the chorale, huh? It would have been nice to see a feature on them earlier in the season. But I did enjoy reading about this group of community-minded volunteers with talent.
The murder rate in Miami is down 33%, and violent crime is down 36%. Wages are up, and businesses are growing. What? How? The mayor and officials expanded funding for police and district attorneys. Criminals are being prosecuted, not pampered.
Carlton knows the voices aren’t real, but boy do they come up with some really good ideas.
You can mock the “good guys with guns” all you want, but they seem to be handling things quite well themselves, the way the founding fathers intended.
You’d better watch out, Fletcher. You criticize Oprah Winfrey and you risk alienating about 94% of the women in America. Why they listen to this phony is beyond me.
