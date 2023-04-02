squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Is it true that Donald Trump is running for president so that he can pardon himself when he is convicted?
It is quite amazing to see the direction that Dougherty County’s and Lee County’s fortunes have taken over the last couple of decades. While Lee County is growing and poised to become even larger, Dougherty County is drying up on the vine. That’s what happens when you have a welfare economy and people who have no desire to improve themselves.
It will be interesting to see what our editor will think if — God forbid — he’s put in a situation where he needs a weapon to defend himself or his family. I believe he’ll change his tune.
Read ‘em and weep: The remarkable Lee County growth numbers and the pitiful Dougherty County decay numbers tell the story. The Good Life City is actually Leesburg, by a large margin.
While I agree with Jason Wiggins’ contention that Lee County has had effective leadership over the past several years, the county has also had its share of nincompoops. Lee County’s success is about timing, opportunity and, yes, significant white flight from Albany and Dougherty County. It may not be politically correct to say so, but it’s true.
So Lindsey “Ladybug” Graham says “Trump should punch a cop before being booked.” So much for backing the blue, I guess. Make no mistake folks, this is the Republican philosophy now.
People did laugh at our ridiculous sham impeachment proceedings live on worldwide daytime TV, laughed like crazy when we let the ‘hood go crazy and burn down businesses across the nation without doing squat. And boy did they really laugh when you guys cried like babies after Trump completed his U.S. Supreme Court picks. Cried and cried.
More of your phony, liberal BS, Carlton. Blaming the NRA and our gun laws is a knee-jerk attempt to deprive American citizens of their rights. Your day is coming.
The Republican Party used to be the Law & Order party; now they believe the former president is above the law and should not be tried. Also while law officers are outgunned by criminals, the Republicans refuse to ban the sale of military style weapons.
Guns don’t kill ... it’s the bullets.
Lee County’s is certainly a success story. If other southwest Georgia counties and their elected officials weren’t so jealous, they’d emulate what Lee did and ask their leaders for suggestions. But no, that would show “weakness,” so they continue to dwindle to nothing while Lee County expands. Looking forward to more stories in the series.
How can someone who proclaims himself to be proudly Southern have such objections to gun ownership?
SMRs, when Trump is arraigned, the judge will read him his Miranda rights. Trump will finally learn he has the right to remain silent.
Rev. Parkes, the Bishop of Savannah, says sexual abuse crisis by the church in the past cannot be overlooked, but assures us that the church of today is committed to safety. How can anyone believe such nonsense when the people that committed these crimes are still at the highest levels of the church? Can even the most staunch Catholics buy into this?
