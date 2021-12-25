squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Recently, in a private exchange, the Editor told me I was often too angry. In the spirit of trying to do better, I would like to wish him, the Herald staff, and all of you squawkers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Also, in the past, I have complained about my paper delivery. This past year I have gotten exceptional service, so my delivery person gets a shout-out, a card and a tip. Thank you all.
What a bittersweet column by Jim Hendricks on the life and legend of Joe Farris. He always was a saint among us, and his legacy will live on.
Climate change is the least of Albany’s problems. Crime, gangs, poverty, high property taxes, the sewage system problems, and leadership that wants to waste money on nonprofits and scam artist preachers.
Gary Payton II of the Golden State Warriors showed true class when he accidentally knocked over a fans drink. He quickly apologized and asked a security guard to bring the fan a replacement drink. LeBron James would have never done that.
I wish all Herald readers a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Some say one person’s actions mean little, but others say if a movement to make life better is to start, it has to start with the individual. I have squawked frequently about crooked politicians and individuals, and I resolve/vow not to do so as we start this new year. Maybe we all could do that.
Let me just say that I don’t care if you’re Democrat, Republican or whatever, and I don’t care if you voted for Trump or Biden, I want to thank all the commenters who contribute to the Squawkbox. Your opinions are a source of entertainment, and I really enjoy reading them every day in The Herald.
Democrats: The party of hurt feelings and trying to get sympathy in public mediums when their moronic ideas get shot down by the silent majority or “attacked,” as is the case with YT.
Lee County, congrats on your $4.2 M surplus. You have built additional schools due to rapid growing school enrollment, most of the students from property-owner households. Senior citizen property owners census is either stabilized or decreasing. Why would this not be the time to consider becoming the first south Georgia county to eliminate (or at least reduce) school taxation for seniors?
Getting a Little Caesars on 82 in Lee is much appreciated, but we still need a fish or chicken place.
Lee County surplus of $4.2 million shows what leadership can do for taxpaying citizens. Our Albany/Dougherty commissioners should take a ride out Old Dawson onto Winifred Road. They will see construction of new homes everywhere. Those homes are built for people that live in Dougherty to move to Lee. One would be hard-pressed to find any new homes being built in Dougherty County.
McConnell offered Manchin free lawn care if he would switch parties, but then he found out he lived in a houseboat.
Here’s an idea: Save up some of the good cheer of the holiday season and carry it forward into the new year. We’re so much better than this petty bickering and political infighting that draws us farther and farther apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.