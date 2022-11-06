squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Put 200 5-pound bags of cat scat under a popup tent with a “free cat scat” sign, and after word gets around all will be gone in hours with a waiting list for 100 more bags. Does “free” generate “need?”
Cultural genocide against all things Confederate is not ending with CSA symbols. The goal is to destroy all American history, especially the Christian principles America was founded on.
I’ve been reading your columns for many years now, Mr. Fletcher. Many I’ve agreed with, many I’ve not agreed with. But I’ve always appreciated your writing. The column in Sunday’s paper is one of, if not the, best you’ve ever written. Thank you.
History is written by the winner of a war, and American history has been biased and falsified since northern victory in 1865.
The oath I took said to defend against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Does that mean domestic politicians?
Now that the Albany City Commission and mayor have taken care of their own Christmas wish lists, maybe they can get off their sorry a$$es and do something for the people who put them in office.
All of the insurrectionists, including Trump, should be put in jail. They have divided this nation like never before.
Well, now, the road to Atlanta does run through Athens after all. And Coach Kelly and LSU might, just might, meet coach Smart there in due course. UGA looks awfully good to go all the way, though. That’s really some defense for all four quarters.
I hope the Georgia football team and coaches appreciate the unbelievable support of their fans Saturday. The crowd’s noise led to eight pre-snap penalties against Tennessee. Way to go, Bulldog fans.
When I was a young boy, I paid a quarter at the fair to see the famous tattooed fat lady. Now I get to see it free every day in Albany.
Burt Jones is one of those oily, sleazy politicians who only lie when their lips are moving. He is not qualified to hold public office. He is a traitor and should be indicted for his part in the un-American Jan. 6 fiasco.
“The Patriot” has a lot o’ damned gall assuming this his opinions define democracy.
FYI: Just wanted citizens to know that if the school zone light is flashing, that is 25 mph until you are out or the school zone. If the light is not flashing and the speed limit is 30 or 35 miles, you can’t go 10 miles over until you are out of the school zone area. I am trying to abide by the laws; I don’t appreciate you almost running into me.
Eleven teens die each day because of texting while driving. Maybe it’s time to raise the age of smart phone ownership to 21.
Most Americans would put family as the most valuable thing in life. Please vote. Hershel Walker has abused his wife, terrified his son, had affairs while married, not publicly acknowledged children conceived during these affairs and has paid for abortions. Please do not vote for him.
I went to vote. There were 10 machines in a line and another machine on the other side of the room by itself. I was directed to vote on the solitary machine. That’s fishy.
To Trump’s fake Christians: Check out the 9th commandment. Are you obeying it?
