Let’s hope that the regrettable public confrontation between County Chairman-Elect Heard and City Commissioner Johnson is not a preview of what voters can expect over the next four years.
Trump, the world’s biggest liar, swears on a stack of upside down Bibles that he did not attack his protective detail. Says he doesn’t really know the chief of staff’s assistant. Really? But, you should note, he doesn’t give a denial of the other details of the testimony. Wonder why?
With Dougherty County needing to hire for 400 positions and almost every other business needing employees, why are we having so many unemployed people? Let’s get off the welfare wagon and start becoming a contributor to our community.
If you are not a preacher, please don’t preach at me. Judging by the stupendous number of self-styled “reverends” in Albany, there must be a huge, thriving market for online theology degrees. I personally know a few with the title who have never stepped a foot in a seminary school.
The debacle of Roe v Wade shows that SCOTUS is more about Justice’s politics than strict interpretation of the Constitution.
Georgia’s abortion law is ridiculous — if you have a miscarriage you will be charged with a crime?! Let’s see how Kemp tries to defend himself with women voters when the details of his archaic abortion law become more common.
The Democrats continue to waste time on their Jan. 6 show trial. They refuse to even give the appearance of a fair investigation as they call sketchy witnesses willing to perjure themselves because they know they won’t be cross-examined like in a real courtroom.
I’m new to posting in Squawkbox but not new to Albany or reading Squawkbox. I’m not afraid of controversy; I won’t initiate but I will retaliate. The Patriot seems to have an issue with me. He seems to think everything should go his way and is afraid of differing viewpoints. Someone tell him that the “old boy” network is a thing of the past. The Equality Man
Wackapedia: A republic is freedom-by-law, through inclusive collective wisdom, reason and participatory leadership as opposed to anarchy, which is vacillating chaos that stems from the imposition of mob will, whichever is bigger, louder, more violent than the one before.
Sad but true, Fletcher. These “at-home spiritualists” just want to enjoy a lazy Sunday rather than go to church.
Let’s review, class: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty ... do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” Reminder, this will be on the exam.
I can’t speak for Equality Man, but my Biden/Harris sign was up for the 2020 election just like my Abrams sign is up now. Squawker, why don’t you put your Confederate flag up so all the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, and other felonious, unvaccinated and uneducated racists know where they can eat, sleep and shower for a few months. Signed, Yours Truly
