We went to vote at the Civic Center. I am 70, and my husband is 74. It was a nightmare! It was 2:30 p.m. The two men by the door were eating chicken. They told us to sanitize our hands and be prepared to stand in line at least an hour. I told them that I couldn’t stand that long. I asked if any accommodations were available. They just laughed and said, “We’re sorry.” I’ll just take my chances on Jan 5th.
In the near future, most people in southwest Georgia will receive stimulus funds from the U.S. Treasury. I would like to encourage everyone to spend it in support of locally owned businesses, including restaurants. Let’s also remember our local manufacturers’ products (Miller-Coors, P&G, Mars, others) who employ thousands of good folks in this area.
Demetrius Young encouraging people not to buy food from a local business shows his true colors. Instead, he’s encouraging buying produce illegally. And the police, who are aware of this and other illegal activities, do nothing. Who put this clown in office and why aren’t the police investigating him?
I toss those political flyers in the trash immediately. I mute all those TV ads. Imagine the good that money could do for people in need. Sad.
My uncle took his TV outside and shot it with his shotgun. When I asked why, he said he was just tired of those political ads every minute or two. No more TV until after January 2021.
One commissioner is allowed to attack the business of another commissioner? What kind of city government do we have in Albany? Certainly having a pot-smoking commissioner conducting illegal activities is a concern for our local law enforcement. Why aren’t they doing anything?
I find it very appropriate that members of Congress wear masks. They rob and cheat all of us without a gun.
Harsher sentences for anyone caught dealing heroin or meth.
Putting “reverend” in front of your name doesn’t make you a true minister of the Gospel. Tony Dungee sees Warnock for what he is.
Out of whose pockets do you think the government will attempt to recoup these stimulus and unemployment payments? They will have to get it somewhere.
I am 77 years old. I was born in Georgia and have lived here since birth. I am moving to Tennessee. Stacy Abrams and her sister are not going to control my voting. Sadly, I say goodbye Georgia.
Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans say they will not vote to give $2,000 to citizens.
Georgia Republicans must reject the insane conspiracy theories of Donald Trump and stand with Gov. Brian Kemp. The GOP is better off without Trump.
Squawker, why spend your stimulus check on guns and ammunition when continuing not to wear a mask and not social distancing can end your problems with other people?
Jan. 5 has not arrived yet, and Stacey Abrams is already crying voter suppression. She says Republicans can’t win without voter suppression. Well, Democrats can’t win without voter fraud.
If you want the $2,000 stimulus check, vote for Ossoff and Warnock, which will remove “roadblock” Mitch McConnell from majority leader and control of the Senate. Vote today.
