Hey squawker, seniors in Clay, Quitman and Randolph counties have enjoyed full school tax exemption for years. But, for sure, you in Dougherty County will take the tax bills to the grave. They can but won't give the exemption.
Imagine that: Only Senator Mitt Romney, a Mormon, had the courage to vote against his party to remove Trump for abuse of power while all the other so-called Christians in the GOP goose-stepped right behind him.
Will Geer is a perfect example of rich, white entitlement. He always thinks he's the smartest guy in the room, when all he has going for him is bluster and the inability to see how people react to him.
Someone needs to verify the recent claim about Early County having no school taxes for those over 66.
Recreation and Parks, what happened to the customer service and that pleasant voice you once had there? Whenever I call now, I get attitude, short talk, and nobody knows anything ... if someone answers the phone.
The Democrats showed they have no class and that they are more immature than 5-year-olds.
When Gov. Deal cut taxes, he caused a big budget problem for Gov. Kemp. Now the Georgia Legislature has to cut services, health care and delay the teachers' raises. SMR's pay attention: You will learn that by cutting taxes during a booming economy, the state will not collect enough revenue to fund the government. The government should only cut taxes during a recession.
Talk about poorly trained police officers: a $325,000 payment of taxpayer money because of a cop who couldn't drive down a city street. I hope she's not still on the force.
The voters in District 13 don't have a Senator in Atlanta because a lady that had no chance of winning ran just to mess up the system. Now the counties in the district will have to pay for a runoff. Thanks for nothing DemocRAT.
Put a stop to political profiteering. An elected position should not be a stepping stone to riches. Term limits is a very good place to start.
After the President's State of the Union message, I experienced for the first time in my life a feeling of great shame for a leader of our our Congress. Nancy Pelosi showed that she neither has leadership ability nor class when she deliberately ripped up a copy of President Trump's speech. She reminded me of a 2-year-old throwing a temper tantrum. Unless California voters have become complete zombies, we can expect them to replace her with someone who graduated from kindergarten at least.
I wish Mitt Romney would switch over to the Democrat party where he belongs. I hope he never gets elected to public office again.
I certainly am thankful that I am one of the “normal” Americans who miss the “leadership” of President Obama. What a joke.
Ms. Pelosi just showed us how divided our country really is.
Dawson is doomed; we lost the best city manager who addressed problems with city water, sewage, streets, litter, nuisance, properties and many other issues. These issues had not been addresses in 30 plus years. Well-wishes to James Woods, former city manager of Dawson; sorry you were treated so shabbily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.