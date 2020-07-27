squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Cost to bear — cost of the privilege of protest: government, enforcement, damage, loss of life, as well as the cost of COVID-19 — stimulus, unemployment checks, ruined business, medical — will not be borne by phantom Congressional coffers, but by the sweat labor of the many working 15 hours a day with hungry kids to feed and their generations to come. They above all have the true right of protest.
Who the hell is Will Thault, and why was he given half of your editorial page?
Recently, Joe Biden listed four things he would do to fight the coronavirus. The problem is, President Trump has already done those four things. Joe Biden is so out of touch with reality it’s pathetic.
Saturday afternoon at the Publix fish counter: Y’all get all the crab legs you want since I’m paying the bill.
Bo, Chris, Anthony and Kevin: I assume that the BLM protest was not considered “risky behavior” like the concert and block parties due to all of the public officials that participated. I also thought that the sheriff had to approve all part-time jobs that his deputies worked; I know that Sheriff Stewart and Sheriff Saba did. If Kevin approved his deputies to work the concert, then he should have been aware of it.
If having a convention in Jacksonville suddenly isn’t safe, neither is opening the schools. Can’t have it both ways. That Masked Man
The far-left mayors who continue to neuter the police and coddle the thugs in their cities are finding out what a bad idea that is. Eventually the thugs turn on the mayor and bring their riots to the mayor’s doorstep. You can’t pacify these people once they realize that violence will get them whatever they want.
The Confederate Battle Flag is an international symbol of resistance to tyranny, despotism and dictatorship. This is why it was chosen in 1981 by Poland’s Solidarity Movement against Russian Communism and it was being flown over the Berlin Wall in 1989 as it was being torn down.
Our Republican government is trying to stop the virus and save people. The Democrats are using the virus and looters to help them get elected in November. How shameful can you get?
It’s here: Watched the mob call out Chicago’s mayor. In hoping for good and reformation, suppressing the anxiety of possible future breakdown of social and political order, an anarchy beyond Marxism/socialism, open assault of constitutional rights of free speech and religious belief. The battle for America. No more fear, it’s here.
Your printed squawks are totally biased, and your editor’s liberal views are to blame. You are printing squawks from the same bunch of idiots over and over. Not 50 IQ points among the entire bunch. Nothing printed from a conservative reader. And Carlton, your current photo in your column with your unshaven face and the telephone hung in your ear makes you look like the fool that you are. Ocilla is ashamed of you.
President Trump has dedicated his salary to be used to improve military cemeteries across America. How many presidents can you name that would do this. Certainly not sleepy Joe. Joe has 47 years on government payroll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.