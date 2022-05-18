Congratulations to Bruce Maples for his election to the MGAG Board. However, rather than accepting an award for most new customers, shouldn’t Albany be working to get out of the natural gas business? It is a dying industry that is costing its customers more every year.
USPS informed delivery service has a provision for reporting lost mail. Use it, and it goes on the carrier and the supervisor's record. If they don't police their carriers, we should.
Be decisive. Make a decision, right or wrong. The road of life is paved with flat squirrels that could not make a decision.
You know things are taking a turn for the worst in our community when a sitting commissioner feels -- and expresses -- that he and his family members are not subject to the laws that the rest of us are governed under.
Adage: "She turned up like a bad penny." What is a bad penny?
While shopping at a local store's large garden center and being unable to locate the plant I was looking for among the thousands, I stopped an associate and asked her if they had any. Her reply was, "I can't say for sure." End of conversation with no offer to help or find out as she walked off. Happens far too much in Albany.
Take the first step in faith. You don't have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step. -- Martin Luther King Jr.
There is no equality until the mention of someone else does not include their color.
This new White House press secretary is a joke. A reporter asked her a simple question, and she just stood there staring at her notes. Jen Psaki lied every time she opened her mouth, but at least she had something to say.
Steve Roberts wrote an excellent column in Tuesday's paper. Ordered liberty.
To the city manager: I tried to use that program Recreation & Parks uses (Rec Desk) to sign three of my grandchildren up for summer camp. I have two questions: Why is it so expensive? And where did you find that program? It is so difficult. Whatever happened to just regular old signing up?
David Dixon does an excellent job of keeping us informed on issues that impact our waterways.
Crofton subdivision is welcoming AT&T fiber cable to our area. Hope this will finally get cable and internet that is available 24 hours a day. Goodbye, X.
The preacher Warnock's TV ads state he wants drug companies to cut their prices, saying the drug companies make enough money. When politicians start controlling how much money a company can make does not sound like America. More like a communist country.
Alert: If you want to vote in the Republican Primary for governor and U.S. Senate, you must pull a Republican ballot.
If you're voting for local officials, ask for a Democratic ballot in May. You can always vote Democratic or Republican later in November.
If you're a Republican and you vote a Democrat ballot to help Cohilas, then you lose the opportunity to vote for the people you want to run for governor and lieutenant governor in the general election in November.
Can’t wait to vote for Stacy Abrams and Demetrius Young. I want my pot and to smoke it too, legally.
