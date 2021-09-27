squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I have a two-part instant solution to Albany’s dangerous dog problem: a shotgun for the dog and a butt-kicking for the owner.
Direct challenge to Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. They and congressional socialists constantly state “I believe that health care is a human right.” Show me anywhere, any statutory document that says that is true, by what authority, whenever in history and who is responsible to provide it. Political lie, fabrication or truth?
Some of you people spreading lies and false conspiracy theories are among the most pathetic people our country has ever produced.
Yours Truly, no one will disagree with you about getting out of Afghanistan. But it is how Biden did it. He left billions of dollars worth of weapons and equipment. Thirteen brave service men and women died needlessly. He pulled the military out first, leaving Americans and allies behind. You obviously were never in the service. This was one of the worst military blunders in U.S. history.
I find it hilarious — and yet sad — at the gullibility of people who say the COVID vaccine is being used for mind control. I would ask where people get idiotic ideas like this, but when you consider the bull they’ve been spoonfed, and gladly eaten, by their lord and master Trump, I’m pretty sure I know.
If the Albany Humane Society cannot take in animals from city/county animal control, how can they bring in animals from other counties and even other states? The key to unraveling the inner workings of any enterprise: follow the money.
Some people need to unplug from the internet and find something to do with their lives. They’ve read so many of these insane conspiracy theories on the web and heard them from Fox News and radio talking heads they actually believe them. Most kids give up fairy tales when they get to be 6 or 7 years old.
Squawker who is “outraged by illegal immigrants being allowed into this country:” Did you feel the same after Trump incited his hordes to attack the Capitol and democracy on January 6? Did the RINOs in the House and Senate who voted against impeaching Trump “uphold the laws … they swore to enforce?”
Just like Obama blamed the wrong side, so is Biden making the same mistake. He is defending the bad guys and placing his good guys under the bus. He will see his lies bury him in 2024 if he is still acting as president.
When Herschel Walker played in that phony pro football league, Trump “owned” him and his teammates. Looks like he’s now trying to reclaim his “property.”
If the 7,000 Haitian single males illegally at Rio were to act like responsible men — pick up a shovel and stick — they could get rid of the murderous thugs, gangs, corruption and rebuild their own country. But, no, they would rather travel 3,000 miles to take without effort that which someone else has sacrificed for.
Trump continues to lie that the election was stolen from him. He offers no evidence. The courts, including the conservative Supreme Court, have said he has no proof. But his Trumpsters have no morals and have bought in to the big lie.
