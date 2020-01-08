Finally found something Dougherty County is ranked high in. Out of the 159 counties in Georgia, Dougherty County has the distinction of being ranked No. 4 in having the highest property tax percentage in the state. For example, a $250,000 home in Dougherty County has taxes of $675 more a year than a $250,000 home in Lee County.
Amen, Chief Persley. These horrifying crimes in our community do stay on our consciousness. If the parents here don't start doing a better job of raising their kids, we're doomed to see more of this kind of crime.
Spending $2.46 million for a trailhead, rec center, etc. at Radium Springs will rank near the top as the dumbest waste of taxpayer money. Who in their right minds would risk getting mugged (or worse) walking or biking from Radium Springs to downtown Albany? Speaking of dumb expenditures, has anyone ever seen anyone ever use that pedestrian crossover bridges on Slappey or Oakridge?
Few towns have their own independent newspaper anymore, and I'm proud to live in one that does. You go, Carlton and company!
Sad that some Democrats, the Media and CNN hope Iran will retaliate against the United States and kill even more Americans. Democrats are lower than low.
I would expect a better answer from a first-grader, not the chief of the Albany Police Department regarding the crime issue in our city. In Monday's Herald, Chief Persley was quoted, "Look at other communities, Atlanta, Macon, Columbus." We do not live in those cities, we live in Albany. While we are concerned about crime anywhere, we are mainly concerned of crime in Albany. Does his comments mean crime is less important here? A very elementary answer.
The same people who lied about WMDs in Iraq are pushing the conflict with Iran.
I started on a money diet all through the Christmas holidays; my bank account got skinnier and skinnier and skinnier.
In 2011 and 2012, Trump repeatedly claimed Obama would start a war with Iran to get re-elected. He didn't; he negotiated. Now Trump is trying to start a war with Iran to get re-elected, even threatening to destroy Iranian cultural sites, which would constitute war crimes. Republican hawks are convincing Trump to drag us into yet another war. Americans don't want a war; we want peace and health care. We will vote for a real leader instead of someone who makes knee-jerk decisions.
Way to go, Spectra! Once again you've shown that Albany can get quality entertainment. What we have to remember is that we got Dwight Yoakam because we've been supporting other shows in the city. We have to do that this time to keep the momentum going. I'm getting my tickets Friday!
Trump understands what Obama never learned: The Iranians don't respond to appeasement. The only thing they understand is force. As long as we didn't retaliate, they continued to increase their level of terrorist attacks. I think we have their attention now, and they realize we can seriously hurt them whenever we decide to.
Can someone tell me who won the Golden Globe awards? I didn't watch that junk.
