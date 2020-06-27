squawkbox@albanyherald.com
No world leader, CDC or WHO leader, or medical doctor has ever been up against a pandemic like the one facing the U.S. and the rest of the world. The squawker complaining that Mr. Trump hasn’t done a good job must be the expert that should be handling the recovery. It’s easy to be a keyboard warrior when you can’t offer anything constructive.
I hate to admit it, but those masks some folks are wearing do a great job of improving the looks of the wearer.
Joyce Barlow’s opinion piece is impressive. As a person with light skin, I know she’s right. We all must do better.
Awakened this morning at 7 a.m. as two street cleaners out in our alley deciding what to do as debris has not been picked up in several months. Finally they just drove on down the alley, not knowing what else to do.
Trump says his agenda for his second term is that his “experience” will make everything “really great.” So he does not have an agenda or he does not know what an agenda is.
Instead of police reform, we need human reform. If everybody obeyed the law, there would be no need to call the police.
Well, Mr. Paul Jones, president of Fort Valley State University, and Marion Fredrick, ASU president: One of your BLM leaders in New York — Hawk Newsome — said, “If this country does not give us what we want, we will burn down the system and replace it.” Talk about perceived entitlement.
Our state representatives have been cutting millions from school budgets, yet our Reps. Dukes and Hopson voted not to take a 10% pay cut. Their salary for a 40-day session is $17,342 and $173 per diem for expenses. That is $433.55 per day, plus $173. The salary reduction would cost them $43.55 a day. The Democrats had strenuous opposition to taking a pay cut, while the Republicans voted 100% for a salary reduction.
As an American, I am ashamed of Trump being president.
Could you fake Christians please tell us why it is a great idea that Trump is cutting funding for COVID-19 testing?
Carlton, does the name Terrance Laimar Weaver ring a bell to you or any other members of the community? Probably not, but he is a black male killed here in Albany. Since there was no protesting, rioting or looting, I guess his black life does not matter. Only lives of blacks killed by police officers matter, according to you and other people like YoursTruly. All lives matter, including yours and Yours Truly’s.
Lawyer up for being fired for freedom of speech? The 1st Amendment protects your right of free speech, but it does not give you freedom to avoid the consequences of what you say.
Caucasians, the time has long passed for black equality. Some of you succeeded by default, being white. Given all that the blacks have been through, they still remained strong, and many succeeded. When given equality, many more will be successful on an even playing field.
Squawker, I believe if you would do a bit of research, you will find that President Trump called the looters “very bad people” and not the protestors. He knows very well that protest is one of our rights given by amending the Constitution.
