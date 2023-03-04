squawkbox @albanyherald.com
I tried to go to the Street Festival downtown this weekend, and they made you walk over to the box office in order to buy a ticket, where there was a long line, instead of selling tickets at the gate. I left.
squawkbox @albanyherald.com
I tried to go to the Street Festival downtown this weekend, and they made you walk over to the box office in order to buy a ticket, where there was a long line, instead of selling tickets at the gate. I left.
The wheels of justice grind exceedingly slow, but in the case of Municipal Court thefts they have stopped. Really, isn’t this a bit ridiculous even for Albany? Do your job Herald, get us an answer.
For the gazillionth time, our constitutional right to free speech protects us from the government punishing us for speaking our minds. That’s it. It does not mean a newspaper can’t make a decision to stop printing a cartoon. Good for the Herald for getting rid of “Dilbert.” Shame on conservatives for saying they’re violating free speech rights of that nimrod.
Let me be the first (of many) to congratulate the CVB and others for making the Combos Marathon a special event.
A woman marries a man expecting he will change, but he doesn’t. A man marries a woman expecting that she won’t change, but she does.
It’s sad but not surprising that the racist SMRs have come to this forum to denounce the decision to stop running “Dilbert.” Trying to frame it as a 1st Amendment issue demonstrates their lack of knowledge of the 1st Amendment. The 1st Amendment prevents the government from making laws to abridge free speech. Signed, Yours Truly
Old age isn’t so bad when you consider the alternative.
Republican officials’ trying to point the blame at the Biden administration for the Ohio rail accident is crazy. It is the Republicans who supported the rail industry and their lobbyists in weakening rail safety rules. Avoiding such rail disasters is why we need strong safety regulations. Corporations will not self-regulate.
I am incredibly grateful that some things didn’t work out how I wanted them to.
I have stated Colorado will regret the day they hired Deion Sanders to coach their football team. Now he is saying what he looks for in his football players: quarterbacks should come from two-parent homes, should have a 3.5 GPA. Now people are calling him racist because that eliminates most black quarterbacks, his own son being one
Thanks to Gail Drake for researching and writing interesting and educational columns. And thanks to the Albany Herald for printing them.
So you want to say what you want, when you want, wherever you want based on your interpretation of the 1st amendment? You also refuse the notion that you must shoulder the responsibility that goes with this right. Yet, you are the same character that believes you have the right to tell someone else what they can do to their bodies. Seems a bit tilted.
How many white Southern civilians died because of Union shelling of Southern cities? Or died from deprivation caused by Sherman and Sheridan? How many white Southerners were loaded into railcars at Roswell, never to be seen again?
I bet a friend of mine that Lori Lightfoot would blame racism for her losing the Chicago’s mayor’s race. She didn’t let me down. Face it, Lori Lightfoot was a terrible mayor, that is why she lost.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money? *The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.