squawkbox@albanyherald.com
No offense, but that is not the Fletcher whose column I expect or want to read on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Recently a Mediacom employee was connecting a home on Pheasant. He blocked the alley when he could have easily left a lane for others to use. I approached and tooted my horn so he could move over to let my little car pass. He climbed his ladder and finished hooking up the customer. Poor customer relations.
Do you know what happens when the police routinely fail to patrol our main thoroughfares? Reckless drivers feel emboldened to speed and run into poles, shutting off power for hours to several local businesses and homes. Thousands of dollars of ruined food, lost time and wages.
I really had a bad day. First my ex got run over by a bus. Then I was fired from my job as a bus driver.
To the Squawker(s) who keep posting that the “true President” will rise from his political ashes to assume his leadership position: I bet you also think Elvis is still alive, the moon landing was faked, and Bigfoot is roaming the swamps in south Georgia. Just because you believe it doesn’t make it true.
The city should place some of those HEAT units in Lake Park Subdivision. And put some cameras at the four-way stop signs.
Let me preface my remarks by saying I’m a big fan of Sheriff Sproul. While statistics are important, it’s more important to understand what’s behind the numbers. I’m 70 and have been summoned for jury duty 20-25 times but have never been chosen. I’m tired of wasting my time.
If you ever see me jogging, please kill whatever is chasing me.
A squawker thinks it would be a good idea if Georgia approves gambling and then we could have a casino at Radium Springs. Maybe the powers that be should make a trip to Tunica, Miss., and see what the casino did to that town. It destroyed the area, whose demographics are similar to Albany.
I personally told Albany’s finest several times at a certain intersection where people literally run a stop sign on a daily basis but, what a surprise, nothing was done as usual.
American Justice is now tempered according to jail population, available court dates, available public defenders, and societal concerns instead of just following the letter of the law. Stop the deals and plea bargains.
I see my complaint about Rihanna got a rant from Yours Truly, who labeled me a not-so-closeted racist who obviously does not like black people. Talk about racial profiling. And then he said I am a Trump voter who was just pretending to be offended by her crotch-grabbing. What if I am black and still don’t like it?
Zelensky must feel very powerful. He demands the U.S. and other NATO countries send him money and weapons and they hasten to obey.
Can’t imagine why the Biden regime is turning a blind eye to East Palestine, but I can guess: since the town is 98% white and the Democrats are the anti-white party.
Fletcher, you’ve proven with your writing over the years that you’re more interested in the rights of blacks over whites. Now you’re all concerned about gay and transgender rights? Is there maybe some deep-seated reason?
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.