OK, YT. Time to put up or shut up. Tell us where to find proof for your claim that Trump told 30,000-plus “documented” lies in four years.
Great to see Jim Wright get some recognition for all his hard work. We definitely need more public servants like him. Lee County is lucky to have him.
Still waiting for my retroactive vaccine check.
Thank you for the story on Daa’iyah Salaam. I was impressed with her story and intend to vote for her. If we’re going to have change in our government, let’s make it a change for the better, not a change based on race or other nonsense reasons.
Bobby Coleman is running for city commissioner again. He has the same old lines: more police and more recreation. We certainly want more police, but we have spent untold millions on recreation in the last 50 years, and crime is higher than ever. Time to try something else. I would consider voting for Coleman if just once in his interview he mentioned lower property tax, especially for seniors.
Two unmufflered racing Honda Civics speed through my neighborhood stop signs as intersection tire track donuts increasingly appear throughout the city like some form of TikTok dare of irresponsible and lawless hooligans. Take control of our city or surrender it. Your choice.
I did a very unscientific poll today at the Tift Park Market. The poll was about the city’s decision to build a new fire station on two acres of land in Tift Park. The general consensus was that no one knows anything about the project. Why must this city do everything in secret? Does the city government and the commission really have that much disdain for their citizens?
I loved, loved, loved Haley Kennedy’s column in Sunday’s paper. That young lady is an exceptional writer, and I hope she will continue to share her talent with Herald readers.
I am tired of these Democratic lawmakers crying about vaccine mandates and mask mandates when they are not even following the mandates themselves.
Those pictures from Panama City didn’t even look real. That water was beautiful. I haven’t been there in a long time; I think I might make a trip back down there soon. Thanks.
Medicare enrollment ends Dec. 7th, but those damn commercials go on and on for months and months.
According to the Dougherty County Superintendent, the system has received nearly 1,800 applications from employees to receive a $1,000 vaccination payment that he recommended and the board approved. That will be a $1,800,000 pay out. Is the board going to approve payments to the parents of young vaccinated students even though many parents have not been vaccinated themselves?
Can hardly wait to see what President Manchin and Vice-President Sinema are demanding this week. That Vaccinated Man
My doctor’s office has designated areas to sit. I hope all do. Yet two older men sat in a “Please do not sit here” area. One responded, “No, I’m pretty sure I had COVID last year,” when asked his vaccination status. Two women came in maskless and didn’t put them on after being given two. This is nuts. COVID is still here.
