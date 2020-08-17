squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Georgia is the poster child for what happens when poor leadership takes a hands-off approach to managing a pandemic.
Great to read some good news for a change. Looks like the folks in Clay County have started to turn things around. Way to go.
The USPS is a bigger money pit than my off-shore fishing boat. It is obvious the operating costs are way too high. The salaries are way too high, and the hourly rate is way too high. You can’t keep losing money. I got smart and sold that boat. Someone needs to get smart and make the USPS at least break even.
Those conspiracy theorists who say they won’t fill out the census form because it “infringes on their liberty” and because the government will “use the information against them” need to get off the internet and take a look at what’s going on around them. Talk about taking ridiculous to a new level.
Democrats and Independents embrace and accept diversity. Trump and his fake Christians are afraid of it.
Turns out the “very stable genius” can’t pronounce Thailand either.
How does Trump manage to sit down comfortably with David Perdue’s nose up his rear end? Perdue is the worst excuse for a senator we’ve had in quite some time.
It’s odd that the Albany Humane Society is asking for more money from the city while touting their excellent numbers. While true they have euthanized fewer than 100 animals to date, they have taken in fewer than 1,000 animals this year. In the past, the Humane Society was contractually obligated to take in any animal, but since Lulu took over, they have consistently failed to honor that contract.
Great interview with Ken Dyer on the radio Saturday. He came across as well-prepared.
Trump did say COVID-19 was a hoax that the Democrats had made up. You lying, loyal, brainwashed followers must think the rest of us are drinking your Kool-Aid. There’s news feeds to prove he said it. Wake up.
Once again, an SMR proves how often they think of me, accusing me of being a mindless progressive Socialist. They then tell me to man up. Let it be known that Yours Truly is more man than any SMR can ever aspire to be. Far from hating America, I have spent 33 years protecting and defending America while the SMRs have been protecting racism and defending Confederate monuments. Signed, Yours Truly
Anybody who supports AOC and Omar has got to be un-American. Those two want to destroy our country, and I don’t understand how people in their districts could re-elect them.
I will not vote for another Republican who supports Trump again. Trump is a traitor. They are silent and care more about protecting him than protecting citizens and our military.
Not once has Joe Biden. Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer condemned the violence going on across America. Some leadership. The only leadership they are providing is cheering on the rioters. Sick people.
There have been nearly a hundred million unemployed Americans for the last 38 years thanks to the liberals and their global service-based economy.
Carlton, you are right about the bank drivethrus.
