As always, Doug Porter, your story on “war dogs” was timely and right on the money. Thanks for sharing.
Why did no Georgia democrat in the House cosponsor HR 6858, the American Energy Independence from Russia Act? They are the reason we are paying more for gas. Contact them to let them know you want to use American energy. Or vote them out. They are in office to help Americans not hurt us.
SMRs, as long as Mr. Trump is on the political scene, that pendulum will swing a long way to the left.
Here we go again: A “Debbie Downer“ is trying to throw shade on the Snickers marathon. On June 1, 2020, I asked, have any of Albany’s COVID cases been linked to the marathon? The answer was no then, as it is now. Saturday was a beautiful day. The marathon and festival were great for Albany.
Let’s not forget the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin when we talk about greatest bands.
All us Prius owners have gotten that smug look on our faces again.
Biden and the Dems are playing both sides in the current war. While financing the Russian army through fuel purchases, Biden is also supplying Ukraine with arms to use against Russia. I can’t figure out the logic in this policy, but I’m sure we’ll see China make a move on Taiwan before long and Biden will jump in to help China.
The road traffic in Albany has really picked up in the last several weeks. That is understandable. I also notice, however, that almost every handicap license plate that I see is proceeding at a glacial pace in the left lane. Is there some reason for this?
There are still 20-something unvaccinated folks in Phoebe with COVID; this pandemic is far from being over.
The Biden administration is sending money to buy electric school buses and set up charging stations. They want to force us to buy electric cars, which we cannot afford. This is so John Kerry can praise himself as he flies in his jets. He married a rich widow, so he has no worries.
I can’t call the Patriot an SMR because some of what he says actually makes sense. But he missed the boat on Critical Race Theory. White people don’t want it taught because they don’t want their children to know the truth. Whitewashed history is not history, it’s fiction. You don’t want CRT taught because the truth hurts. Signed, Yours Truly
Hear, hear squawker. Any move, or lack thereof, by the City Commission seems to draw the ire of the losers and/or their minions. It’s been two months of service this year for this commission. Can we wait a few more months before we declare them persona non grata?
And, poof, poor polling numbers in an election year coupled with a war in Ukraine, and COVID disappeared from the news cycle. Funny how “scientific” that decision was. Liberals are a sad, sad bunch.
“It is dangerous to be right in matters on which the established authorities are wrong.” — Voltaire
Opposing Winfred Dukes isn’t racist. His track record as reported by the Herald speaks volumes about his lack of integrity and character. Having had business dealings with him gives me the right to outright oppose his political aspirations.
