Just how much usage does Turtle Park get to justify the expenditure of $198,499 to upgrade it? I don't drive by there but about twice a month and have never seen anything I would call a crowd there. Maybe when there is a special event, but not normally.
It's Trump's fault for getting tested. If he hadn't been tested, he wouldn't have it. That Masked Man
I went to the home improvement store on the south side of the street. Was treated as rudely as I've ever been treated at a place where I've spent a considerable amount of money, more than $1,000 in the last couple of weeks. No problem. I went across the street to the other home improvement store and spent my money there. I will not spend any more money at the first place. Count on it.
Our Georgia Senator Loeffler, in yet another embarrassing and idiotic statement, tweeted that China gave Trump and his wife the virus. No, China did not do that. Trump did it to himself in all of the meetings and rallies in which he and she wore no masks. Stupid bad behavior results in bad consequences -- we indeed reap what we sow, as they have learned.
I would like to say "Thank you" to Ms. Tee Taylor of Albany Recreation and Parks Department and Chanita Sayler of APD for taking the time to decorate the Albany Herald Building downtown in honor of Breast Cancer Month. You did a beautiful job. Please, if you have some time, take a stroll down Washington Street and see for yourself, especially at night. Thanks again for the positive vibe.
At least once per week, the Herald has an article about Gov. Kemp welcoming a new company coming to Georgia. But nothing comes to Albany. Albany/Dougherty representatives, what's happening? Even small towns like Bainbridge, Tifton, Locust Grove, Newnan and others are bringing in new industries. I want to know who is dropping the ball for Albany. Are we working with the state economic development people?
To my friend on the City Commission that smokes pot: "Don't worry, be happy." There are curb stores that sell fake urine for about $15. And you know me; I smoke about as much as Willie Nelson does.
A medical doctor publicly wishing COVID death on a president who was elected by 60 million people should be fired. He has violated the Hippocratic Oath -- but it just proves the left is the least tolerant of any group.
City commissioners. I’m a 66-year-old veteran with arthritis. It’s time to decriminalize marijuana within the Albany city limits. You will see a radical reduction in the use of narcotic pain killers and alcohol abuse.
Trump having tested positive for Covid-19 changes nothing. I am still voting for him.
Had Lulu put half the energy and effort she’s spent on transports into shelter upkeep and employee training, the shelter would not have failed inspection. Many of the issues were pre-existing to her joining the board and should have been taken care of first. She’s had ample time to fix it.
Will Trump allow Santa to enter U.S. airspace at Christmas? Will Gov. Kemp force Santa to take the COVID-19 test and wear a mask before he deploys to Georgia?
