squawkbox@albanyherald.com

“That woman?” Really, squawker? You remind me of former Sen. David Perdue. He pretended not to know how to pronounce VP Harris’ first name. This is despite the fact that both served together for years in the U.S. Senate. He showed his ignorance. You just joined him.

Tags

More Features

Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated