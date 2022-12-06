...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
“That woman?” Really, squawker? You remind me of former Sen. David Perdue. He pretended not to know how to pronounce VP Harris’ first name. This is despite the fact that both served together for years in the U.S. Senate. He showed his ignorance. You just joined him.
If the rumors about Lorenzo Heard are true, we won’t have to worry about him getting his hands on the county treasury. He’ll be in jail with Donald Trump, making license plates.
Trump is a traitor to this nation: “Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!”
If the Dougherty County School Board “earned” the highest designation, what does that say about the other school boards in the state?
I never would have believed a 79-year-old president would quote the lyrics to a song by U2. That Vaccinated Man
It kinda worries me that Trump would openly call for the overthrow of the Constitution and naming himself president. It doesn’t surprise me because that’s the kind of low-life he is. But what does bother me is that Republican officials refuse to condemn him, and so many of his blind-sheep followers shout “baaaa” as he calls for treasonous action.
Manager and assistant managers at Walmart on Ledo Road: Step out of your office and go to the electronics and photo department. Hopefully you are aware that this is a very busy department. One sweet lady was having to run it by herself. This is so wrong and should be corrected ASAP.
Crowing squawker, I just can’t follow your looney logic. The U.S. Constitution is only pesky to you fascist, woke socialists on the left side of freedom and democracy. And suspension of that fine document would only bring out 40 to 50 million members of the legally armed “citizen army” you are always trying to disarm. The Patriot
I talked with a couple of city and county leaders, and their take on the LOST fiasco is that they are not going to budge on the issue. Higher taxes, coming your way soon.
If Harry and Meghan were my chillun’, I would cut them off the royal teat faster than Lorena Bobbitt. What a disgrace.
Outside drop box at Post Office on Merideth Drive has been broken into again. This means we will have another month of having to park and go inside to mail letters. Any private business would install a security camera to stop these break-ins and put a heavy chain around the broken box.
I hate to break it to you, squawker, but Sir Isaac Newton didn’t invent gravity. He discovered or proved its existence. Much like Ben Franklin didn’t invent electricity: He discovered it. At my school, this was taught in Science not History class.
Equality Man, can’t you get over the fact that Donald Trump is not in the White House? Please try and get something else on your mind. Your beloved Biden is on the chopping block now; if we can only get the FBI to get their heads out of the sand.
APD sits on their butts — at doughnut shops and elsewhere — while crime skyrockets. They don’t need to go out and patrol, they have their school zone cameras raking in the money. Why aren’t these people patrolling rather than putting a squeeze on Albany drivers?
