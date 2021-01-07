squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The 25th amendment. If not now, I hope to God we never see a when.
Yeah, go ahead and try to fool yourself by calling the mobs at the Capitol “peaceful demonstrators,” all you loser Trump worshipers who whined about the “thugs” protesting police brutality earlier this year. Only difference? These thugs were all white.
Trump’s post-election conduct and rhetoric have been reprehensible. The loss of Georgia’s runoff elections for U.S. Senate and the invasion of the Capitol Building today are his responsibility. Understand that I have been a Trump advocate and supporter for the last five years. I now have regrets, but will remain a loyal conservative.
SMRs, after all of the loyal Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and attempted to overthrow the vote of the Electoral College, this was a treasonous act, an assault on our democracy. All of those people should be shot. You no longer have any credibility on this platform.
Again I really enjoyed the columns by Carlton and David Carroll in Wednesday’s paper.
Congratulations MM and YT, Bad Orange Man is out. Now you can be led out of the darkness by future president Harris, vice president Abrams, Schumer, Pelosi, Warnock and Ossoff and into the land of milk and honey. Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Amen and awomen.
America is a place where we celebrate our differences. There is no room for violence here. We handle our conflicts by peaceful means.
Not since January of 1861 has our country been this fractured, and, I fear, with the same result.
The next time you don’t feel stupid, remember the mob egged on by Trump, Guiliani, and Don Jr. These goons and thugs stormed the Capitol as Congress was certifying the electoral votes. And let’s go there: Had they been Black Lives Matter or Muslim protesters, they would not have breached any barriers or got beyond the Capitol steps without being met with deadly force.
Hey Squawker, Bill Clinton is the first president to pardon a relative – his brother, Roger. Also, Trump’s children have not been found guilty of anything – not even indicted of any illegal activity. Don’t rely on CNN for facts, use Google or other sources.
Any guess as to who the happiest person in the world is Wednesday? My guess is Putin. Trump might figure he needs to use his call-a-friend card. Maybe Putin will supply his next crazy plan of action since this last one didn’t work.
If Trump supporters would have watched him on the “Apprentice,” they would know that what happened today at the Capitol is exactly what he wanted. The meaner and nastier the contestants got on the show, the more he cheered them on. He loves violence and attention.
FYI: It is illegal to discriminate against someone because they are overweight. If you check the medical charts for appropriate height and weight, you’re probably overweight yourself. Don’t throw stones you’re not prepared to catch.
As of Wednesday night, Capitol Police, DOJ and Homeland Security have reported nothing about the violent thugs that invaded the Capitol. Every foreign news service is showing video of Trump’s insurrection after his speech.
