squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I don’t know about anyone else, but the interview with Lyle Lovett in Thursday’s paper was fascinating. I wanted it to go on and on. I went out and bought tickets!
How sad: Every time the chime rang in a baby’s birth, your thoughts were on their possible taxation status. I would have hoped you would have thought of whether that little one would be the one to cure cancer, really bring about world peace, be a real religious leader, etc.
Reading the Squawkbox, it’s painfully obvious common sense is becoming an even more uncommon thing. And if knowledge is power, there’s not enough here to measure.
The taxpayer teat has been sucked dry in fraud-ridden, ill-spent stimulus of COVID’s summer rain. Now at the precipice of global deluge from the irreversible, expanding tumult of the Ukraine war and drunk on the wine of our own demise, Americans cry “more stimulus,” preparing not and partying on till the storm comes.
Greatest bands? Any serious list must include Sly and the Family Stone; Earth, Wind and Fire; the Ohio Players; the Commodores, and Funkadelic.
When a woman says “correct me if I’m wrong,” do not under any circumstances — I mean any circumstances — do it.
Every party has one or two. The flaming idiots. Alexandria Cortez for the Dems and Marjorie Greene for the Republicans are the current winners. A pair of losers to say the least. American voters should tune out and marginalize these clowns. Keep the focus on what’s good for their family, state and country. Your vote is your voice. The Patriot
Wednesday’s editorial page was outstanding.
The United States has so much crude oil, just stop exporting it and keep it in the USA, gas will be in abundance and we won’t need oil from other countries. When I worked in a chemical plant, it only cost 10 cents to make 5 gallons of fuel.
Patriot. Name one, just one, African American leader who is opposed to critical race theory. You can’t. Lying to prove a point proves you have no point. Perhaps you’d rather schools teach that the Indians were aggressors, and the Civil War wasn’t about slavery. Racism and prejudice are pervasive; knowledge is how to combat them. Signed, Yours Truly
Notice: In the Sportsman Club, Gable Road area, we receive exception service from the USPS. Prompt, efficient, courteous, professional delivery from our postal carrier. As for my family, we say, “Thank you, Gloria.” You are the best and an asset to our community and your employer.
Another reason to go see Lyle Lovett in concert: He is one of the best singer/songwriters of his time.
MTG is a symptom of a dreaded disease: Trumpism. She bought into the orange one’s bull hook, line and sinker, and because she doesn’t have the ability to think for herself, she simply parroted his stupidity. You’re right, even mentioning her name is a waste of time and space.
Trumpsters, google how many times your messiah praised dictators during his presidency. I guess you like to be dominated.
Squawker, the U.S. only imports 4% of Russian oil. When Biden bans it, there will be no impact on America, but the ban will hurt Europe, big time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.