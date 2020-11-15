squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The Albany City Commission approved the alcohol license for the Juicy Crab over three weeks ago, and the franchisee still has not acted on this approval. I can only imagine how much revenue is being lost as a result of this negligence or stupidity.
The Albany and America you are searching for, Carlton, started out on the road to ruin around 1964 and now only exists in secluded pockets and the memories of oldsters like you. The old Albany and old America is gone forever.
Vitamin C, when administered in high doses by intravenous infusions, can kill cancer cells. Vitamin C interacts with iron and other metals to create hydrogen peroxide. In high concentrations, hydrogen peroxide damages the DNA and mitochondria of cancer cells and shuts down their energy supply, killing them outright. It can kill the COVID virus in three days.
I’ve always wanted to meet actor Charles Grodin and ask him if it hurt when King Kong stomped on him.
At Lee County game last night, there were few masks seen on anyone, especially administration, coaches, etc. Only a few older folks like us are trying to be careful and still show support for our kids.
Raphael Warnock as a child never had a dog.
Lee County won tonight ... never would have happened without Donald Trump.
Please take the Rev. Wright message in reference to Rev. Warnock off the TV. It really does not look good.
Kelly Loeffler is becoming another bad liar. Only Radical Right Republicans have encouraged citizens to be violent.
I saw a rare sight on television Friday afternoon — a loser taking a victory lap.
How stupid can these Trumpers be? Do you seriously think the Democrats would have cheated and left Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham in office? And all the senate and house races are being accepted, yet they were on the same ballot as president. How do you justify that?
Georgia No. 1 state to do business for 8th straight year as a red state. If Georgia goes blue for the two Senate runoffs, you can can kiss that ranking goodbye, along with Georgia’s AAA credit ranking. Wake up, Georgians.
I am just realizing that the snacks my lovely wife gets for the dog cost more than the ones she gets for me.
Credit George Carlin for this one: People seem to think that if there’s some problem that makes them unhappy in this country, all they have to do is stage a big march and everything will change. When will they learn?
Evidence shows some people have caught COVID-19 twice. Some had worse effects the second time and almost died. People not protecting themselves or their families are OK with spreading the disease, getting sick or dying. People following safety procedures are heroes of humanity like our health care workers. They are doing their part to save the human race.
I always knew that what’s his name was a liar when he said he was a Marine and police officer, but now I know it. No Marine or police officer would ever vote to make America a socialist or communist country. When you take the oath to be a Marine or police officer, you swear to uphold the constitution of the United States. He does not do that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.