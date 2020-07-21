Before the China plague, I saw the coroner’s county paid SUV at the movie theater. Guess he was enjoying a movie. Last week, the county SUV was parked at Doublegate Country Club during lunch time. Heck of a gig on the backs of taxpayers.
It appears the same squawker repeats his accusation of Trump doing Putin's bidding in all his/her squawks. That has been so thoroughly debunked, even 98% of Democrats don't believe it.
If you fake Christians support an adulterer, a tax cheat, a liar, a sexual predator, what does that say about you?
I predict the coronavirus will mysteriously disappear at the beginning of the new year regardless who wins the 2020 election. If Trump wins, they can no longer use the virus to defeat Trump. If Biden wins, they can falsely credit him for getting rid of the virus.
Once more it is pointed out, the fallacy of naming things after someone we want to honor. Future generations may have a totally different view of our heroes.
Fifty-one years ago we went to the moon. Thanks to Trump, we can't even go to Europe or Canada now. That Masked Man
Ads against Doug Collins for Senator are despicable. If I am accused of a crime I didn't commit, I want a great defense lawyer. The opposition ad tries to turn Collins into a criminal because he is a defense attorney. Shame.
If Jon Ossoffs job is fighting corruption, why is he not putting more effort in that now? Is he just campaigning for that now to get elected? What are his accomplishments?
It's a shame that the radical students of the '60s are now in power at universities and local governments around the country. They are brainwashing the new generation of anarchists.
Obama's booming economy? You mean cash for clunkers?
Brian Kemp is not content to not mandate face masks in public statewide. He took the extraordinary step of issuing an executive order banning mayors in Georgia from doing so. Yet he “strongly encourages” people to wear masks. This is after he closed down the state late and re-opened too soon. But now he’s looking out for businesses? This is the same governor who didn’t know asymptomatic people could spread the virus.
I have not read Mary Trump’s book, but kudos to her for shattering book sales in one day. It took John Bolton’s book a week to even come close to that. And Mary is not only Trump’s niece, she also has Ph.D. in clinical psychology.
Question for Mr. know-it-all and the lone ranger: Who was Anthony Johnson (colonist)? I've heard about him, but I'm not as smart as you two, so I'm asking you because you two know everything. If either of you should answer, please respond truthfully and not your usual biased BS.
The right honorable Georgia governor does not care about the safety of all Georgians.
Argentina enjoyed the strongest economy in the world during the first half of the 1900s. Yes, greater than that of the U.S. Then the democratic/liberal/socialist group took over and subsequently “transformed” the country into a poverty-ridden welfare state with mammoth inflation, bread lines and total despair. Google Argentina’s history and read it for yourself.
