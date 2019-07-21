squawkbox @albanyherald.com
It seems the Georgia secretary of state is following in the footsteps of the president. No matter how unsavory, that’s sure to score him points with the current Georgia leadership and the Trump cult.
Why should my tax money go to fix, build and maintain a levy because some folks want to live in low-lying areas? Let them pay for it with their local tax base and their own flood insurance.
Raffensperger speaks the truth and it hurts.
Lee County Commissioners, you were forewarned that the combination of the Fire and EMS departments would not work years ago. After spending millions upon millions of taxpayer dollars, you have successfully destroyed the best EMS service in the state in such a way that it will never recover. Thank you.
Grocery stores should charge extra for pre-licked ice cream and adding spittle to drinks. Nothing’s free. YUM!
Want good schools? First you have to get control of the students and the classrooms. Even if it takes an officer in every classroom. Teachers aren’t supposed to be wasting time dealing with problem students to keep up the attendance count.
Wonder if Fletcher’s editorial would have even been written if some politician singled out “conservatives” for complaints. Doubtful.
I was wondering, if the moon landing was real, who put the camera there to videotape everything?
Medicom and WSWG have just over a month to get their act together before the start of college football.
The cowardly silence of Georgia’s two U.S. Senators, Isakson and Perdue, in the face of Trump’s racism is frightening. They apparently don’t have the courage to face up to the childish bully and call his racism exactly what it is — racism against American citizens and elected representatives.
I think all politicians should wear uniforms. You know, like NASCAR drivers, so we could identify their corporate sponsors.
I love America, but I don’t especially like it right now. The America I love takes care of all its people, not just the rich ones. I love the America that spends billions on health care research, but really hate that we’re not making that health care available to those who need it. I love the America that’s the melting pot of the world. I hate the one that hates immigrants.
If you want a healthy helping of baloney just watch the local peacock station. They dish it out every newscast. They don’t do the real news and they need a real weather person. I want a complete weather forecast.
First school kids got free lunches. Then free breakfast. Now free food all summer. Why are the taxpayers paying twice? We already pay for this through food stamps. If kids eat free all the time, then logically the food stamps should be cut back.
So the Moultrie city manager is now an expert on student discipline? To cut down on fighting in school, “It’s OK to hit your kid with a belt as long as you don’t leave scars.” Can this hayseed help us understand how to find the fine line between beating the kid properly and leaving scars? No better way to help kids understand that violence is wrong than to whip them. Sheesh!