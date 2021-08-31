squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Does “news” in newspaper mean anything to you, Carlton? A devastating hurricane, COVID claims more lives, a senate race, but the largest headline and picture in Monday’s Herald is of some unheard of people playing music at an unheard of venue in a town over 100 miles away. Are you an editor of a newspaper or leader of a music review?
Thanks to the Lee County Sheriff’s officer who stopped me to politely inform me I had a brake light and taillight out.
That Vaccinated Man should run for mayor since he knows what is best for everyone. He must be advising Joe Biden. Maybe he should get rid of his mask and breathe some fresh air. A life lived in fear is not worth living.
Lee County is the point of the spear leading us into the future with electric vehicle chargers. Albany will still be trying to fix their sewage system.
Why would a so-called bleeding-heart, liberal, white Democrat move to Georgia to run for the U.S. Senate? That notion seems more like a farcical Shakespearean play than a serious plan, even given the election outcome. You are right, one needs to talk about what one knows.
Joe Biden should issue an executive order declaring all American flags be flown upside down.
Now is the need for a real impeachment. We need to impeach three starting with President Biden, then his vice president and then Speaker of the House Pelosi. That will clean out the do-nothings. Maybe then Congress can get some work done.
I can’t wait to see the other pictures from the Steve Earle/Los Lobos concert. The one in Monday’s paper was dynamic, a great picture.
Walker claims in his video that no one told him to run. We know that’s not true: Trump did. Isn’t there a residency requirement for anyone who runs for an elected office in the state of Georgia? How does having played football well qualify anyone to serve in the U.S. Senate? And that’s without mentioning the rest of his “history.”
Aliens probably fly by earth and lock their doors.
Have you ever wondered why the Taliban isn’t losing folks to the COVID virus in record numbers? They certainly aren’t following our protocols.
Defund police, open borders, releasing prisoners, negotiating with terrorist ... are you kidding me? Stop the madness.
My carrier would have to get worse before I could classify him as terrible. The worse thing is you cannot talk to the postmaster here in Albany. She just sits in an office and draws a paycheck. The postal service should to turned over to a private enterprise.
Just because you don’t know anyone who has taken ivermectin, it doesn’t mean it’s not happening or a problem. The FDA has not approved either the horse (or human) version to treat COVID. Ivermectin is a dewormer, not an antiviral. Sadly, a few doctors have treated prisoners and other patients with it.
Uh-oh, Trump has endorsed David Perdue for governor instead of Gov. Gump. You should get used to saying Gov. Stacey Abrams.
I thought America had some bad presidents, but compared to President Biden, they were great. Just my thought as a veteran and an American who didn’t vote for him. Sorry if you did.
