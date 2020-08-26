squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Defunding of police, allowing bail so criminals can be released back out on the streets the same day to riot again, and encouraging anarchy and chaos ... it seems Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens.
With all the shootings and killings going on around Albany on a daily basis, I wanted to let Albany citizens know they can rest easy now that the police pulled me over and gave me a ticket for a simple seat belt violation. Albany is now a safer place because of it.
Roses are red, Kamala ain’t black. If you vote for Biden, You must be on crack.
Real Republicans are turning against Trump.
Squawker: First of all, I thought your squawk about music with all the song titles was great. Secondly, you need to listen to the new 102.1 station. Since I started listening exclusively to that station, I’ve heard music by bands I’d never heard of and songs by my favorite bands I’d never heard on the radio. Definitely not the same old stuff. I’m a big fan.
In March, Trump graciously thanked Putin for sending medical equipment to our aid. The U.S. government paid $660,000 for hospital PPE from Russian that was really household cleaning supplies. Jared Kushner brokered a deal with a Russian friend to get 45 ventilators to the U.S., but none of them were usable when they arrived.
Looking forward to the second night of the RNC. Just knowing it’s on is the perfect excuse from drinking myself into oblivion. That Masked Man
I sure wish the street at Dawson and Magnolia would get finished before starting other repair activities. It has been over 4-5 months now and still not finished. Why?
Hunters now have the opportunity to help out with the local Canada Goose problem. I think a lot of us are tired of Goose poop.
The pastor who stated that if you vote for Biden you are selling your soul and the person who wrote in that black people should love Trump because he has done more for them than any other president: It’s sad we have people that think like that. What planet do they live on.
Trump has been ordered to pay his favorite porn star $45,000 dollars. You fake Christians sure know how to pick a president.
The difference between the DNC & RNC is as different as night and day. Whereas the Democrats displayed hate and doom and gloom, the Republicans showed love for our country and positivity.
It’s a fact that 9 of the top 10 states based upon COVID-19 deaths are run by Democratic governors. Leading the way are New York and New Jersey.
Between the tax man and the insurance man, a retiree can’t have a damned thing these days . Not even his meds.
The evidence is clear: People with darker skin such as Native Americans, Hispanics, and blacks absorb less Vitamin D from the sun while also eating a poor, non-nutritious diet. These factors lead to obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and Vitamin D deficiency, which is what 95% of COVID-19 victims share. This high risk group need to eat better and take Vitamin D supplements.
