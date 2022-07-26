Before the Dougherty County Commission decides to increase the property tax burden of hard-working and retired property owners, why not consider taxing all the fake nonprofits headed up by fake, marginally educated "pastors," starting with Lorenzo Heard’s so-called church.
Herschel may be unqualified for the Senate, but as long as Warnock condones mandates for masks, vaccines, lockdowns and censorship for COVID science discussions, Herschel will get my vote. He's the lesser of two evils.
I am sure that Trump supporters will all vote for Herschel Walker. They admire candidates with a talent for lying.
Here's what's so amazing about the politicized Supreme Court, emboldened after the Roe decision: Clarence Thomas, the ultimate hypocrite, wants to take us back to slave days, do away with basic human rights ... except for the part about inter-racial marriage. His wife told him that one was OK, since she didn't want to lose her ride on the gravy train.
The future of our children is held hostage by the oil industry lobbyists.
It’s a shame that the Wal-Mart on North Slappey is taking out that divider aisle. That aisle was a plus for disabled people.
Herschel Walker: I can't spell Senator, but soon I'll be one.
You know how you make one of the poorest counties in the state operate efficiently? You keep on taxing the ever-shrinking number of actual taxpayers until they all just give up and leave the houses they spent a lifetime buying to the rats, roaches and crackheads to inhabit. Way to go, Dougherty Commission.
It's already been established that Trump supporters are hate-filled underachievers who lead empty lives. His supporters don't measure success by what he does for them, they measure by what he does against people they don't like. That's why they see him as being successful. Their hate for others inspires their love for him. The Equality Man
Complaining about a problem without posing a solution is called whining.
The Pope visited Canada to apologize to Native Americans for the treatment they have endured. These people have been mistreated ever since America was taken from them. Yet they have never resorted to rioting and do not think they deserve special treatment. Neither have the Hispanic people. They work for what they need instead of robbing others.
"Freedom is lost gradually from uninterested, uninformed and uninvolved people." -- Thomas Jefferson.
To the Fletcher family: As parents who lost our only child at a young age, our hearts bleed for what you have to endure. Please know that we pray for your strength, as we believe you know Christ and through faith in him and prayers to him you will be able to turn the pain you face into precious memories renewed for your child with her child's daily growth.
Sorry, squawker, but the dubious distinction of being the “worst president” ever and the only one twice impeached belongs to Trump. If the revelations of the Jan. 6th committee show anything, it’s these facts. But, of course, you, his loyal subjects, will follow him to the gates of hell. The truth be damned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.