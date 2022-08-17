Using the “if I get elected” clause, Kemp and Abrams are in violation of GA “ARTICLE 15 — MISCELLANEOUS OFFENSES — § 21-2-570. Giving or receiving, offering to give or receive ... money or gifts for registering as a voter, voting, or voting for a particular candidate.” Where is the SOS? State budget driven by political agenda, not fiscal policy.
Boy, Kemp, perhaps you don’t understand the word hypocrisy: You rail against the federal legislation that brought billions of dollars into Georgia, then turn around and use some of that money to try and buy voters with promises of free money “if I win the election.” I guess you’re aiming for Trump-level corruption.
Every time that I see otherwise respectable Republican members of Congress abase themselves before Donald Trump, I understand how Adolf Hitler got control of Germany.
Learning how to spell is annoyingly hard. For example, there is one silent “k” in knight, two silent “k’s” in knickknack, and three silent “k’s” in Republican. Signed, Yours Truly
My therapist set half a glass of water in front of me and asked if I was an optimist or a pessimist? I drank the water and told him I was a problem solver.
Wow, “Sister Ruby,” you spout nonsense about your self-proclaimed superior wit and intelligence in the forum whose fellow contributors you mock, even as you join them. I guess that just makes you one of the ignorant and unwashed ... like the rest of us.
Drivers beware traveling on Nottingham in front of Deerfield School in the lane closest to the apartment complex. There’s a pothole there that will make you think you have broken your car’s frame.
Thank you, Tara, for your column. I will look for my hug at Honey Jam ‘22 because I plan to be there. Hopefully Albany will support this event so that we can have more in the future.
Many Democrats in Wyoming registered to vote as Republicans to vote for Liz Cheney and she still lost by a large number.
It would have benefited the FBI to have left Trump’s cameras on, and yet they turned them off. This is the same organization that admitted manufacturing evidence at Ruby Ridge and Waco. The same organization that claimed the Beltway Sniper was white, that allowed Muslims to walk right in and topple the World Trade Center on their second try.
Those dudes that have the fire-breathing and other sideshow acts are amazing. I saw them at another event, and they blew everyone’s mind that was there. That’s a great addition to the Honey Jam, worth the price of admission alone.
What conservatives/Republicans look like, how they dress, what they watch on TV is totally irrelevant. They are guaranteed the right to all of that by the Constitution, a concept you couldn’t possibly understand, YT, being the highly educated idiot you are.
I just read another one of Yours Truly’s troubling squawks. Without a doubt, he has proven to be the most negative, full-of-hatred and despicable racist to ever grace the pages of The Albany Herald.
Can you believe our music authority editor has made no mention of the anniversary of “The King’s” death on Aug. 16?
