squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Great idea to protest by sending postcards to the White House with ‘You’re Fired!’ written on them. You can order stamped cards online from the U.S. Postal Service. It also helps support the postal service.
Phoebe’s medical officials stated “A disproportionate percentage of critically ill patients in our ICU are morbidly obese.” Dougherty County has a higher obesity rate than the Georgia average. If only essential healthy foods could be purchased with government-assisted programs and entitlements, their recipients would probably not be obese.Their grocery carts are piled with candies, cookies and sweet drinks.
Wynfield Park, get your act together. Call Mediacom to fix TVs. This is th eonly company for residents now. Schedule enough staff to accommodate residents’ needs.
Three cheers to all the doctors, nurses and first responders.
There are two big home supply stores across from each other on Westover. One provides cashiers to help us old folks and gives us veterans a 10 percent discount, which saved me almost $300 on my new riding mower. The other one does not. Guess which one gets my business.
I think Demetrius Young is doing a great job. Maybe Fletcher can tell us how many times he has spoken to Young, Dorough, or any commissioner besides B.J. Fletcher. I bet none. Just a thought, but I bet he might be able to pen less angst-ridden editorials if he’d just pick up the phone and do some actual information gathering.
Seen in the comments section of a newspaper today: “The only person Trump ever hired who was qualified to perform the job was Stormy Daniels”.
This may seem like small potatoes, but it is my understanding that the trash collection charge that must be paid with our water bills covers two yard trash collections every month and four household garbage collections. Our yard debris has been sitting on the curb for almost six weeks now. When it is very dry, it is a fire hazard and I express that fear every time I call 311 and city works to request service. No one seems interested.
Safe distancing equates to getting back to life as normal quicker.
No one blames Trump for the coronavirus. But people who think for themselves do blame him for mishandling this country’s response to it. He’s seriously downplayed it and lashed out at the media when asked tough questions. For the month of February, he played golf or attended rallies. After governors stepped up, he tried to invoke ultimate authority not granted to him by the Constitution.
Get a map, Carlton. Henry County is south of Atlanta and is really northern-middle Georgia. Rome, Canton and Cartersville are north Georgia.
To my brothers on the street: Go to a curb store and buy some legal hemp CBD cigarettes. They won’t get you high, but they smell just like pot. Then stand next to a cop and run him crazy.
Ladies, the beauty of wearing masks in public now means we do not have to worry about makeup as much.
Some people are still alive because if they were killed, their relatives and their lawyer would get rich from the wrongful death lawsuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.