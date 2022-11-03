All you folks with young children really need to think about vaccinations for them. After Kemp “opened up Georgia” right before COVID peaked, 38,000 Georgians died. You had better believe that he will do nothing to protect your children if flu, COVID and the new respiratory disease all peak this winter. Keeping Georgia “open” is a far higher priority.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a very smart and accomplished business owner, did in fact widely expose the gross failures of Democratic pet issues. The welfare, food stamp and housing programs literally trapped millions of minorities from breaking out of poverty during strong economic times. Like now. The Patriot
The hours for early voting aren’t until 7 p.m. because the workers don’t want to be in that part of town that late due to crime.
So, ignorant Squawker, you think Greg Abbott and Ted Cruz fixed the power grid overnight by doing virtually nothing? Those two morons couldn’t fix a sandwich.
It only takes one song to bring back a thousand memories.
Liberal ideologues are at work to tear down our country one institution at a time by seizing all power and control. They started with the churches, moved on to the schools, then the military, followed by federal and state government, tampered with health care, law enforcement and energy production.
It is one thing to be a few pounds overweight, but it seems it is a requirement to live in Albany to be grossly obese.
Hershel Walker has little loyalty to Georgia. He has little loyalty to Republicans, even. His loyalty is to “the one that brought him to the dance,” Donald Trump. And Trump has loyalty to nobody but himself.
When Herschel Walker becomes a senator, maybe he and Marjorie Greene can team up and do a comedy routine for the other members of Congress. They won’t have to really work on an act ... they can just be themselves. These are the kinds of people we’re sending to Washington. What an embarrassment.
With 19 days to vote, including two weekends, it comes down to laziness, not suppression.
It sure would be nice if the celebrity in chief, Obama, would assume his prior job as a Chicago community organizer. Lori and the city need organizing. Martha’s Vineyard can do without him.
Carlton, your column failed to mention the money The Albany Herald took from two ice cream barons in Vermont for a full-page political ad in a state that they have no say in whatsoever.
I wish the idiots directing the televised football games would stop repeating every stinkin’ play, causing us to miss the next real time one.
Truth be told, “most Republicans” have not moved on from Trump, since many running for office in 2022 are 2020 election deniers with their lord and master’s approval. It’s prudent to keep sounding the alarm for these anti-American, anti-Democratic forces. You must be watching too much Fox News or Newsmax.
Trump-loving Republicans can vote for the Libertarian to force a runoff.
Voters in Dougherty County had the opportunity to vote two weekends out of the three weeks of early voting. How can this be voter suppression?
