Squawkbox

All you folks with young children really need to think about vaccinations for them. After Kemp “opened up Georgia” right before COVID peaked, 38,000 Georgians died. You had better believe that he will do nothing to protect your children if flu, COVID and the new respiratory disease all peak this winter. Keeping Georgia “open” is a far higher priority.

