With the recent outbreak of shootings in Albany, the district attorney blames the coronavirus, our police chief has blamed it on a high population of blacks, and in the past other city leaders blame it on the summer and kids out of school with nothing to do. Everyone wants to blame the situation at the time and not the brainless idiots that pull the trigger and the values they were raised with.
For the sake of not using profanity, let's change DAD to DUD (Dumb Un-American Democrat). I'm so sorry I offended your virgin ears by using a--. I didn't realize that you would view it as profanity. You are one of those that are good at dishing it out but you can't take it, so grow up and get over it.
Dr Fauci and Bill Gates do not want to save lives; their plans are their will, not God’s will. Investigate please.
Wearing a mask is an unselfish act done primarily to help other people, and if enough people take part, everyone benefits. Why protest such an act?
I hope the Senate does the right thing and votes against the new 3 trillion stimulus bill. This bill is so bad even 14 Democrats voted against it. They need to slow down on this spending.
Amen on the one squawk per month suggestion. YT has ruined the squawkbox.
When a problem such as COVID-19 starts, it is best to address as soon as possible. The same action should be taken when gangs started to form in the county. But unfortunately, law enforcement in Doughtery County did not act early enough. Now the gang problem is out of control and people outside of Dougherty County hesitate to come for fear of being robbed, or even worse, shot.
Basement Joe Biden continues to make gaffes every time he speaks. Trump will destroy him in a debate if they ever have any. Biden's pledge to have a woman VP is not a good idea either. He should look for the best person for the job, not just the best woman.
I find it hilarious that some in the squawkbox want to limit Yours Truly to one squawk a month, but they don't mind repeated "Trump is the greatest" squawks that are obviously by the same person. Just like a blind Trump follower: It's OK for me, but not everyone else who doesn't agree with me. Grow up, sheep.
You Democrats started with the acronyms. And when a conservative throws it right back at you, you stick your self-righteous nose in the air and start whining. If you can't stand the heat, you'd better stay out of the kitchen.
The only way to have no violence is to get rid of all the gangs. The cops know who and where they are. They should arrest them and put them all away and let them kill each other. Who cares?
To all the people who choose to go out and about with no mask: You may not care whether or not you are infected with COVID-19, but I care whether or not you expose it to me. If we are ever going to get through this, it is going to take all of us doing our part to not catch it or expose other people to it.
Would the coroner be happy with black on white crime? Everyone gets upset with white on black crime. Nobody bats an eye when it’s black on white crime.
